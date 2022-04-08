LEWISTON, Maine – After building a two-goal lead after one period of Friday’s game, the Johnstown Tomahawks were buried by seven unanswered goals as the Maine Nordiques picked up an 8-3 victory.
Johnstown slipped into third place in the NAHL’s East Division thanks to its loss and Jamestown’s 7-6 victory over Danbury on Friday. The Rebels currently have 69 points after 57 games, one point more than the Tomahawks.
Maine struck first with a goal from Brendan Gibbons 1:45 into the game, but Johnstown responded as Cole Bianchin scored his sixth goal of the season five minutes later. Jacob Badal then gave the Tomahawks the lead at the 12:15 mark of the opening period. That go-ahead goal was followed by a goal from a power-play marker from Frank Jenkins, pushing the Tomahawks to a 3-1 lead.
Tyler Gaulin scored for Maine on the power play 6:04 into the second period, then scored again with 1:27 remaining in the period tying the game at 3 for the Nordiques. Theo Thrun scored his 10th goal of the season with 46 seconds remaining in the period, giving Maine 4-3 lead.
Gibbons netted his second goal of the game for the Nordiques 6:54 into the third, expanding the lead to 5-3. Zion Green, Aidan Connolly and Thrun followed with goals to punctuate the victory.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
