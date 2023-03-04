LEWISTON, Maine – Sterling Wolters scored the only goal in the shootout period Saturday as the Maine Nordiques edged the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-3.
Johnstown took four points from three games with Maine this weekend, despite only picking up a win in Friday’s clash.
The Tomahawks rallied twice to tie the game, with the first comeback happening with second-period goals from Johnny Ulicny (4:10) and Will Lawrence (14:09). After the Nordiques went ahead early in the third on Jackson Foddrill’s marker – his second of the evening – the Tomahawks leveled the score at 10:37 thanks to Will Moore’s eighth of the campaign.
Tomahawks goaltender Adam Johnson stopped 35 shots in defeat.
