LEWISTON, Maine – Aidan Coupe’s goal with 54 seconds left in overtime gave the Maine Nordiques a 7-6 victory over the Johnstown Tomahawks on Thursday night to begin a three-game series.
Johnstown’s Nick Ahern (three assists) and Tyler DesRochers each netted two goals.
Ahern tallied both of his goals in the first period as the teams were tied at 2-all after 20 minutes.
The teams were deadlocked at 4-all after the second.
Maine led 7-6 late in the third period, but Johnstown’s Will Lawrence found the back of the net with six seconds remaining.
Maine’s Thomas Heaney made 25 saves, and Johnstown’s Alec Rajalin-Scharp stopped 32 shots.
Johnstown’s Johnny Ulicny provided three helpers, and Anthony Galante scored.
The teams meet again on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.