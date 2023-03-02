Tomahawks logo

 By Mike Mastovich
LEWISTON, Maine – Aidan Coupe’s goal with 54 seconds left in overtime gave the Maine Nordiques a 7-6 victory over the Johnstown Tomahawks on Thursday night to begin a three-game series.

Johnstown’s Nick Ahern (three assists) and Tyler DesRochers each netted two goals.

Ahern tallied both of his goals in the first period as the teams were tied at 2-all after 20 minutes.

The teams were deadlocked at 4-all after the second.

Maine led 7-6 late in the third period, but Johnstown’s Will Lawrence found the back of the net with six seconds remaining.

Maine’s Thomas Heaney made 25 saves, and Johnstown’s Alec Rajalin-Scharp stopped 32 shots.

Johnstown’s Johnny Ulicny provided three helpers, and Anthony Galante scored.

The teams meet again on Friday and Saturday.

