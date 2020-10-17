Battling back from a two-goal deficit, the Johnstown Tomahawks scored a goal early in the third period to force overtime in the third straight game to begin the 2020-21 campaign.
After a scoreless overtime period, Friday’s contest went to a shootout. Maine Nordiques forward Stefan Owens was the only skater to find the back of the net during the shootout as the visitors grabbed the extra point in a 3-2 victory over Johnstown at 1st Summit Arena.
“When you put up 51 shots in a game, you’d like to think you would come out on the right side of it, but credit to their goalie,” Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He (Tyriq Outen) played a fantastic game and we didn’t bear down enough when the chances were there to put them home.”
The shootout loss puts Johnstown at 1-0-2 with four points in the NAHL East Division. Maine is 3-0-0 with six points.
Friday’s game lined up exactly 70 years to the day the historic arena opened.
Johnstown controlled play most of the night on its way to a 51-30 shots on goal advantage, failing to score on all eight of its power-play chances.
Outen made 49 saves and was able to keep Johnstown from scoring in the shootout. Outen poked one of the attempts away before a shot was taken. A left-pad save and a whiffed attempt ended the game in front of a socially distanced crowd, the first in seven months to take in an event at the city arena.
“Sometimes you can throw everything on net, and sometimes you just run into a hot goalie,” Johnstown Tomahawks forward Dominic Schimizzi said. “That was kind of what happened tonight. Throwing 50 shots on net, and a lot of good scoring chances also, he didn’t give us much space. They capitalized on the shots they took, and we didn’t. That was the difference.”
Despite the loss, the new Tomahawks enjoyed playing in front of an energetic crowd.
“It was an awesome experience," Schimizzi said. "This was my first home opener. I’m really excited to play here in Johnstown this year. I feel like the fan base is amazing. All of the other guys who have played here before me have told me how great of a place it is to play here. I feel like guys come in to Johnstown and are excited to play here just because of the fans.”
Johnstown took 13 of the first 17 shots on goal to begin the night. However, Maine’s Reese Farrell scored off an assist from Tyler Gaulin on a wrap-around pass and Tristan Fasig. Jack Strauss’ blast got past Tomahawks goaltender Sam Evola (28 saves) on the power play with just 55 seconds left in the first period.
Jay Ahearn’s deflected wrister trickled past Outen 7:13 into the second period to trim the Maine advantage to 2-1.
In the third, Max Neill sent the puck near the front of the net, where it ricocheted off Schimizzi’s left skate and into the net.
“I kind of saw the puck go into the corner. I came in behind the defender and kind of just pushed him out of the way a little bit. Next thing I knew, it was in the back of the net,” Schimizzi said.
Johnstown defenseman Caden Lewandowski made a save near the goal line to deny Maine of an open-net opportunity.
“He made a big play there obviously," Letizia said. "We lost the net there a little bit, a guy was there to clean it up.”
The teams conclude their weekend series with a 7 p.m. Saturday game. Plenty of skirmished occurred after the whistle during Friday's hotly contested event.
“If you look around, there’s a lot of parity in the division," Letizia said. "These guys obviously are off to a good start, they’ve won their first three games. We’ve played three overtime games so far. So obviously every game we’ve been in is pretty tight. I think we’re still learning. Obviously we got quite a new team here with 11 guys. We’re still kind of jelling and sorting some things out. There’s some encouraging signs but also obviously some things we got to make sure we do a better job of.”
Note: Memorial Highway Chevrolet announced a partnership with the Tomahawks, which includes the purchase of a brand-new ice resurfacing machine, set to arrive in January.
“We are extremely excited to be a part of the community and support this wonderful historical venue that has entertained so many families, sports fans, and visitors over seven decades” said Andi Palmar, community liaison for Memorial Highway Chevrolet. “We look forward to an active and engaged partnership with the arena and the community.”
Additionally, at the center of the agreement is a pair of programs that are a part of Memorial Highway Chevrolet’s vision of community outreach. Those initiatives include:
• Memorial Highway Hometown Heroes: A seat will be added to the Zamboni that will allow local United State military members and first responders to be recognized during each Tomahawks game.
• Memorial Highway Hockey Scholarship: A commitment to support youth hockey by allocating $5,000 in scholarship opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.