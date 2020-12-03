LEWISTON, Maine – The second-place Maine Nordiques built an early lead against the third-place Johnstown Tomahawks and went on to a 6-2 victory on Thursday night at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.
The East Division contenders took a 1-0 advantage in the first period after Makem Demers’ power-play goal 15:10 into the contest. The Nordiques added a pair of second-period goals to lead 3-0. Luke Antonacci scored 47 seconds into the second, and Aidan Connolly had a goal at 17:42.
The Tomahawks cut the deficit to 3-1 on Holt Oliphant’s second goal of the season 41 seconds into the third period.
But Maine answered with goals by Tristan Fasig and Casper Soderling to lead 5-1.
Johnstown’s John Gelatt and Soiderling traded goals over the final five minutes.
Tyrig Outen was in net for Maine. Goaltender Peyton Grainer started for the Tomahawks and Sam Evola entered in relief in the third period.
The Tomahawks will close a string of five road games played during an eight-day span when the Nordiques host again on Friday afternoon.
Johnstown is 1-3-0 during the challenging stretch. The Nordiques leapfrogged the Tomahawks in the NAHL East Division standings and have a one-point lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.