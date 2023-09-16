Nominations are being sought for The Tribune-Democrat High School Soccer Hall of Fame. Starting in November, the hall will recognize players, coaches, referees and contributors within the media company’s coverage region on an annual basis.
The hall of fame will capture and preserve the rich heritage and tradition of local soccer, organizers said.
Individuals who have made significant contributions from schools covered by The Tribune-Democrat in Bedford, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties can be nominated for the hall of fame, which will be housed in The Tribune-Democrat’s lobby.
Players must be five years removed from varsity play. Coaches must be retired for five consecutive years prior to nomination. Referees must have served in the area for at least 10 years.
Written nominations must not exceed 300 words.
To nominate someone for the hall of fame, click here then complete and submit the electronic form.
Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 1.
A committee consisting of nine people will vote on hall of fame candidates. The first class (maximum of five) will be inducted between the Santa Fund Soccer Classic girls and boys games.
This year’s all-star contests will take place on Nov. 16 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the boys contest set to start at 7:30 p.m.
Now in its 13th year, the Santa Fund Soccer Classic has become a staple within the region. Santa Fund donations can be made now at https://www.cfalleghenies.org/fund/tribune-democrat-santa-fund/ or by check to Santa Fund c/o The Tribune-Democrat, P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, PA 15907-0340.
Donations will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for area children, with distribution in mid-December. Forms for nominating families for the program will begin appearing soon in The Tribune-Democrat and at Tribdem.com.
