Wrestling on back-to-back nights, the Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cats were looking to take care of an old foe in Findlay. For the first time since 2013, the two schools squared up on the mats in a nonconference match, the first dual match of the season for Findlay. From the beginning, Pitt-Johnstown had the upper hand, taking points in the first five matches, and only losing once on its way to a 35-6 rout, sending the athletes on their Thanksgiving break with two straight home wins.
Findlay began the match behind the 8-ball, forfeiting at 125 pounds. That put the Mountains Cats up 6-0 before anyone took the mats.
The match of the night was next at 133, where junior Matt Siszka was wrestling up a weight class because first-ranked Tyler Warner is still out with an injury. Findlay’s Derek Sharp controlled much of the first period, with over 90 seconds of riding time; a late escape from Siszka put him on the board. In the second period, Siszka chose the defensive position on the floor to begin and earned an early escape.
Later, he staved off a takedown attempt from Sharp after the Findlay wrestler had a strong grip on one of his legs.
The best action was in the final 30 seconds of the final period, where Siszka flipped the riding time into his favor.
Sharp, not to be counted out, tied up the score with a reversal, only to be countered by a Siszka reversal in the final 5 seconds to give him the victory.
“Wrestling up isn’t too much, it’s only a couple of pounds,” Siszka said. “I knew right away I could hang with (Sharp). I just had to keep listening to my coaches and wrestling hard.”
Siszka earned the attention and praise of Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora.
“I thought Matt Siszka really bounced back well after last night. He had a rough night,” Pecora said.
“He’s giving up a few pounds, but he fought hard and he wore down (Sharp).”
The rest of the night was almost a Mountain Cat sweep. Pitt-Johnstown got three major decisions at 149 from top-ranked Chris Eddins, at 174 from fourth-ranked Brock Biddle, and at 197 from Junior Alex Delp. At 184, Connor Craig earned a technical fall and at 285, Allan Beattie bounced back after a close loss on Friday to take down Findlay’s Caleb Carpenter 2-0.
The only points of the night for the Oilers came at 165 class, where the Mountain Cats have had a rash of injuries. First, two-time all-American Devin Austin has not wrestled since the 2019 Journeymen Northeast Tournament on Nov. 10.
Then his replacement, Gage Thomas, was injured against Kutztown on Friday.
Pecora was forced to bump junior Jacob Smith up from 157 into the class to face Findlay’s Hunter Reed. Smith was up to the task, but the weight difference was a little too much, as Reed earned a fall at 2:54.
Pecora was especially proud of his team after the amount of traveling and road matches the Mountain Cats have taken to begin 2019,
“We traveled to East Stroudsburg, then to New Jersey, from there to New York, then we went to Millersville, and we had these home matches this weekend,” Pecora said.
That schedule included a match against Division I Rutgers, the second and third-ranked teams in Divsion II, a Division I tournament, and another ranked matchup at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.