The ultimate goal has changed, and the schedule has been compacted.
But players, coaches and managers are eager to begin the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League as the season opens on Wednesday night with a doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and a single night game at Roxbury Park.
The regular season and league playoffs, which are slated to conclude by Aug. 9, have taken on a different meaning this year. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the AAABA Tournament in August and the 76th event won’t be held until 2021.
Instead, the local league title will become the main objective for defending playoff champion Martella’s Pharmacy, defending regular-season winner Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors as well as Laurel Auto Group, Smith Transport and O, the franchise formerly known as Ophthalmic Associates.
“Being in such a competitive league, I think once we take the field against the other local teams, it’s not going to matter. The tournament isn’t going to be on our minds,” said Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil, one of three first-year managers in the JCBL. “We’re going to be focused on winning that league championship.”
Sixth-year manager Ken Ashbrook said the O is focused on competing for the local hardware.
“The tournament is a big loss,” Ashbrook said. “Everybody strives to make it to the tournament.
“Everybody now is going for the city championship. That’s what we have to go for now. It’s always a big deal for everyone, but it’s a little bit extra now because that’s all we’ve got to play for.”
Laurel Auto Group
New manager Jim Skiles is a veteran of the league, having previously served as a manager with the former First Commonwealth Bank franchise and as an assistant coach on the Laurel Auto Group staff.
Last season’s third-place team, LAG has experienced players and a handful of promising new faces.
“I have everybody except for two players back,” Skiles said. “We added some bats for bat strength because that was our problem last year. Our pitching was great. We just weren’t scoring enough runs.”
All-JCBL starter Nick Lagnese and Tanner Perrone bolster the pitching staff, and all-league shortstop Jake Swank and all-league outfielder Dallas Hite are among the top returning batters.
Martella’s Pharmacy
Martella’s Pharmacy won its sixth consecutive league playoff title to represent the city in the night games during the 2019 AAABA Tournament week.
The Pharmacy has played in 11 straight AAABA Tournaments overall, including appearances as the Johnstown-2 squad.
Last year, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors took the JCBL regular-season crown, but Martella’s overcame a 2-1 deficit to win two straight in the best-of-5 championship playoff series.
It was the fourth straight meeting of the perennial league powers in the championship series.
Martella’s consistently wears a figurative target as the team to beat in the postseason.
“I love the role,” said Pfeil, who has been part of the coaching staff since 2013. “It’s something now with this franchise that has become an expectation to be that target. With that, it takes a lot of preparation. You must be prepared to battle with every single team, every single night.”
Martella’s Pharmacy finished as AAABA Tournament runner-up to New Orleans last summer. In 2018, Martella’s beat New Orleans to claim Johnstown’s first AAABA Tournament championship.
Pfeil will replace Jesse Cooper, who had a three-year record of 94-33 with three league titles.
He’ll welcome back some familiar players.
“Boston Bradley is coming back off an injury and he wasn’t able to play last year,” Pfeil said. “Jake Ansell is coming back. He was a big position player and he defeated Philadelphia in the tournament on the mound. Ty Diehl and Troy Emert are back. Adam Cecere will be playing locally because of COVID-19. Nick Gooden will be back after playing in a different league last summer.”
Emert, Cecere and Phillip Dull are returning All-JCBL players.
Newcomers such as Brendon Bair, Jake Felton, Brycen Rearick and Aiden Layton will add to an already deep lineup.
"O"
The O has a new one-letter name as well as a few new names on the roster.
“We had 10 guys returning, so we lost a lot to aging out in the league,” Ashbrook said. “I picked up six pitchers, mostly out of high school. My middle infield is back. Jake Shope, who was selected to the tournament by Carpenter’s, and my catcher, Chasen Claus, is back and he also was selected by Carpenter’s.
“Corey Cavalier had an arm injury halfway through the season and ended up having surgery. He’s back at third base and first base,” he added. “I’ve got Isaac Wurm, Zach Malay and Tanner Kobal who all will get some time at second base. Dan Leiford is catching everything at practice. Tim Rubal is in center field again.”
Cavalier and Claus were 2019 all-league picks.
Pitchers Ryan Shirley, an All-JCBL selection, and Dom Panick bring experience.
“Our strength this year is going to be defense,” Ashbrook said. “Hopefully our hitting will come around.”
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors
Last season, PCCA won 22 regular-season games and had a comfortable margin in the final standings. Paul Carpenter, which advanced to the AAABA Tournament title game in both 2016 and 2017, will turn to new manager Cole Shaffer.
Shaffer was an All-JCBL player and a leading hitter with Laurel Auto Group for multiple seasons. Last year he was a pick-up player for Martella’s in the AAABA Tournament.
“I’ve been around. I started playing down here in 2016,” said Shaffer, a Clarion University product and graduate assistant coach at Shippensburg University. “Since I’ve been in the league Paul Carpenter has been a strong franchise. I’m excited to get the opportunity to work with them.”
Shaffer will be assisted by Sean Thompson, another former league player who went to Virginia Commonwealth University and played two seasons in the Chicago White Sox system.
“It’s just a different perspective,” Thompson said. “I was already at the higher levels. I obviously remember my time from being back here. It’s fun. I’ve always enjoyed the player development side of baseball.”
Former manager Dave Sheriff will remain on the staff as a coach. So will General Manager Tayler Sheriff, who is a pitching coach at Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky.
PCCA is led by veterans Tyler Dancu, Christian Pfrogner, all-league choice Nathaniel Davis and Trevor Pfeil.
Smith Transport
Last season, Smith Transport entered the JCBL fielding a team of mostly recent high school graduates. The new franchise learned on the field while facing college competition.
“Last year the biggest thing for the guys is we were getting ready for the next level pitching,” Smith Transport manager Ian Stiffler said. “A lot of guys from college were throwing against high school kids. That’s a big jump. A lot of those kids are still kind of growing into their bodies, but this year coming in they have an idea of what they’re going to face and what type of arms they’re going to see.”
Leading hitter Alec Supanick, an All-JCBL selection, returns as well as experienced pitcher Luke Schrock. Among the newcomers are Chase Vargo, Devin Kretchman, Bobby Marsh and Chance Satcho.
“I think they got the experience and we made some nice pickups this year to bolster what we had last year,” GM Ray Peel said. “I think we’re ready to go this year.”
Stiffler said Smith Transport will build around a solid defense and utilize a deep roster.
“I think we have a good, solid defensive strategy where we have a good, strong, fast outfield and a good infield that we added some new guys too,” Stiffler said. “I think our weakest point last year was hitting.
“We added some new sticks. Hopefully they’ll help us out. The pitching is there and the defense is there. If we can start to hit the ball a little bit sooner in the year I think we’ll do a little bit better.”
