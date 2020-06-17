JCBL capsules

Laurel Auto Group

Manager: Jim Skiles, first season.

Assistant coaches: Ron Kakabar, J.D. Weyant, Dick Skiles, Chris Rupert (GM).

2019 regular season: 13-15, third place.

2019 playoffs: 1-3 (lost semifinal round series to Martella’s Pharmacy)

Key returnees: Jake Swank, Nick Lagnese, Dallas Hite, Tanner Perrone.

Key newcomers: Ryan Weaver, Austin Price, Will Miller, Sam Newcomer.

Roster: Nick Lagnese, 21, P; Julius Thomas, 20, P; Tanner Perrone, 20, P; Brenden Lavely, 21, P; Chris Hasse, 19, P; Sam Newcomer, 18, P; Jake Swank, 21, SS; Tyler Suder, 20, 3B/2B/SS; Austin Brown, 20, C; Chris Miller, 21, OF; Jeremy Layton, 19, OF; Dallas Hite, 20, OF; Brennan Mitchell, 20, OF; Logan Kasper, 21, 1B/OF; Mason Akers, 21, OF/INF; Davis Dilling, 21, 1B/P/OF; Ryan Weaver, 21, OF/P; Austin Price, 20, INF/P; Will Miller, 18, OF/C.

Martella’s Pharmacy

Manager: Kerry Pfeil, first season.

Assistant coachs: Paul Knupp, Ray Stenger, Josh Day, Matt Hohan, Chris Pfeil (GM).

2019 regular season: 17-11, second place.

2019 playoffs: 6-3 (won semifinal series over Laurel Auto Group, 3-1; won championship series over Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, 3-2).

2019 AAABA Tournament: 5-1, runner-up to New Orleans Boosters.

Key returnees: Boston Bradley, Nick Gooden, Adam Cecere, Jake Ansell, Ty Diehl

Key newcomers: Brendon Bair, Jake Felton, Brycen Rearick, Aiden Layton.

Roster: Jake Ansell, 20, P/INF; Troy Emert, 19, P/INF; Jake Felton, 18, INF; Brycen Rearick, 17, INF/C; Nick Gooden, 20, P/INF; Phillip Dull, 20, OF/P; Brendon Bair, 17, INF/P; Boston Bradley, 21, C/INF; Ty Diehl, 20, C/DH; Zach Ramach, 18, C/OF; Matt Mosholder, 19, P; Adam Cecere, 19, OF/1B; Michael Marinchak, 18, P/OF; Noah Gillette, 18, P; Luke Hudson, 19, OF; Ryan Wallace, 19, OF/P; Aidan Layton, 18, P; Zach Mancz, 20, 1B/DH; Devin Foster, 19, P/1B; Brian Yetter, 17, P/INF; Brett Seitz, 20, P; Omar Ward, 20, OF/DH.

“O”

Manager: Ken Ashbrook, sixth season.

Assistant coaches: Jerry Maser, Garry Wurm, Jeff Westover.

2019 regular season: 11-17, fourth place.

2019 playoffs: 1-3 (lost semifinal series to Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors).

Key Returnees: Jake Shope, Chasen Claus, Ryan Shirley, Corey Cavalier, Tim Rubal.

Key newcomers: Jack Vickroy, Tanner Kobal, Zach Malay.

Roster: Cam Banjak, 21, 1B; Gavin Campbell, 21, P; Corey Cavalier, 20, INF; Chasen Claus, 21, C; Dom Panick, 21, P; Tim Rubal, 21, OF/P; Ryan Shirley, 21, P; Jake Shope, 19, SS; Scott Wagner, 20, OF/C; Lance Westover, 19, INF/P; Isaac Wurm, 21, INF; Connor Adams, 18, 1B; Tanner Kobal, 18, INF; Dan Leiford, 19, OF; John Gennaro, 20, P; Ben Kasabeck, 19, C; Chase Hudson, 18, OF; Zach Malay, 18, INF; Andrew Baumgardner, 18, P; Jack Vickroy, 18, P.

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors

Manager: Cole Shaffer, first season.

Assistant coaches: Sean Thompson, Rhett Leech, Brian Hasselbauer, Dave Sheriff, Tayler Sheriff (GM).

2019 regular season: 22-6, first place.

2019 playoffs: 5-4 (won semifinal series over Ophthalmic Associates, 3-1; lost championship series to Martella’s Pharmacy, 3-2).

2019 AAABA Tournament: 1-2.

Key returnees: Tyler Dancu, Christian Pfrogner, Nathaniel Davis, Trevor Pfeil

Key newcomers: Josh Spiegel, Matt Wicker, Mario Disso, Justin Wright.

Roster: Connor Bannias, 18, 2B; John Beard, 18, UTL; Ethan Boring, 18, RHP; Carter Chinn, 19, 1B/LHP; Tyler Dancu, 19, RHP; Nathaniel Davis, 19, LHP; Mario Disso, 19, UTL; Hayden Ford, 17, LHP; Ben Mongelluzzo, 20, RHP; Trevor Pfeil, 20, RHP; Christian Pfrogner, 20, RHP; Gaige Reighard, 17, OF; Jayke Saiani, 19, UTL; Jordan Sabol, 19, OF; Zachary Seaman, 18, OF; Bobby Kusinsky, 19, RHP/INF; Josh Spiegel, 20, C; Antonio Caporossi, 18, RHP; Christian Kubacka, 19, C; Tyler Horvat, 19, RHP/OF; Matt Wicker, 19, SS; Cody Hupp, 19, LHP/OF; Connor Price, 18, INF; Justin Wright, 19, INF/RHP.

Smith Transport

Manager: Ian Stiffler, second season.

Assistant coaches: Randy Schrock, Ray Peel (GM).

2019 regular season: 7-21, fifth place.

Key returnees: Alec Supanick, Luke Schrock, Camden Moors.

Key newcomers: Chase Vargo, Devin Kretchman, Bobby Marsh, Chance Satcho.

Roster: Cam Bunn, 19, 2B; Jordan Kocsis, 19, OF; Bryce Kretchman, 19, P; John Caldwell, 19, OF/P; Alec Supanick, 18, OF; Colin Markiewicz, 19, P; Brian Bernard, 20, OF/P; Sullivan Schueltz, 19, 3B/SS/P; Ryan Mastovich, 19, 1B/OF/P; Joe Kovachick, 19, OF/P; Luke Schrock, 19, P; Camden Moors, 19, OF/P; Brodie Harbaugh, 19, OF; Logan Webb, 19, C/P; Chase Vargo, 18, INF/P; Devin Kretchman, 18, 1B/P; Ben Wolf, 18, INF/P; Kaulten Kreger, 18, P; Bobby Marsh, 18, 1B; Gryphon Callihan, 18, P/OF; Evan Becquet, 19, C; Morgan Mikesic, 18, C; Reese Kennell, 18, P/INF; Spencer Hockensmith, 20, P/OF; Chance Satcho, 18, INF.