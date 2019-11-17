DURHAM, N.C. – No. 2 Pitt became the nation’s first program to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the outright ACC championship with a sweep at Duke (12-16, 5-10) on Saturday.
Pitt (26-1, 15-0) downed the Blue Devils 25-16, 25-14, 25-17. The win marks Pitt’s third consecutive championship and second consecutive outright title.
Junior right side hitter Chinaza Ndee had a match-high 12 kills on .526 hitting. Kayla Lund added 11 kills and seven digs. Redshirt senior outside hitter Stephanie Williams had a well-rounded stat line of eight kills and eight digs, and senior middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk provided seven kills on .700 hitting.
Freshman setter Lexis Akeo had a match-high 32 assists, and redshirt senior libero Hali Hillegas picked up 15 digs.
