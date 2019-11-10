STATE COLLEGE – Penn State, ranked No. 1 nationally by InterMat, opened up the 2019-20 campaign with a resounding 45-0 win over Navy in sold out Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions had four individuals making their Rec Hall debuts with all four coming away victorious.
A crowd of 6,490 watched pre-dual ceremonies that included the unveiling of the 2019 NCAA championship banner as Penn State won it’s eighth NCAA title in the past nine years last March.
Newcomers Kyle Conel(4-3 victory at 197 pounds), Creighton Edsall (5-2 win at 184), Luke Garner (1:16 pin at 149) and Bo Pipher (7-6 decision at 157) all picked up victories worth a combined 15 points. Conel is a Kent State graduate transfer.
Penn State posted a sizeable 29-3 takedown advantage. The Nittany Lions picked up 15 bonus points off four pins (Nick Lee, Gardner, Mark Hall and Anthony Cassar), one tech fall (Vincenzo Joseph) and a major (Roman Bravo-Young). The shutout was Penn State’s first since a 42-0 victory over Lehigh on Dec. 2.
