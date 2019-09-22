PITTSBURGH – The strength of collegiate volleyball in Pennsylvania was on display for the second time in three days on Sunday as No. 4 Penn State outlasted No. 6 Pitt for a 3-2 (28-26, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14) win in front of a Panthers home record crowd of 5,195 at the Petersen Events Center.
Penn State avenged a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh at Rec Hall on Friday.
The Lions improved to 7-2 overall while playing their fourth consecutive match against a top-10 opponent.
The Panthers lost for the first time this season, dropping to 11-1 while having their 17-match regular season winning streak come to an end.
Pitt was held to a season-low hitting percentage of .153, but out-hit Penn State (.112).
Gabby Blossom had a huge day for the Nittany Lions, finishing with 46 assists, 17 digs, and five total blocks. Jonni Parker (17), Allyson Cathey (15), and Serena Gray (10) all totaled double-digit kills, while Kendall White recorded 16 digs.
Pitt’s Kayla Lund posted a season-high and match-high 23 kills for a double-double with 17 digs. Chinaza Ndee had a double-double with 16 kills and 10 blocks, while hitting .294 for the match. Layne Van Buskirk rounded out Pitt’s trio of Panthers in double-figure kills with 13. Hali Hillegas had a match-high 24 digs as the Panthers out-dug Penn State (73-62). Setter Lexis Akeo posted a match-high 47 assists.
Both Penn State and Pitt begin conference play on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions host Michigan State, while the Panthers travel to Virginia.
