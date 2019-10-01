HOLLIDAYSBURG – The District 6 Class AA championship was held on Tuesday at Scotch Valley and none of the area’s boys qualified for next week’s regional.

Ky Bender, of Philipsburg-Osceola, won with a 77, just ahead of teammate Chad Frank, who fired a 78.

The Mountaineers also won the team championship with a 318,

25 strokes better than West Shamokin and 29 ahead of Bishop McCort.

Crimson Crushers senior Zach Ramach was the top area finisher, tied with Homer-Center’s Ian Vilcek at 83.

