HOLLIDAYSBURG – The District 6 Class AA championship was held on Tuesday at Scotch Valley and none of the area’s boys qualified for next week’s regional.
Ky Bender, of Philipsburg-Osceola, won with a 77, just ahead of teammate Chad Frank, who fired a 78.
The Mountaineers also won the team championship with a 318,
25 strokes better than West Shamokin and 29 ahead of Bishop McCort.
Crimson Crushers senior Zach Ramach was the top area finisher, tied with Homer-Center’s Ian Vilcek at 83.
