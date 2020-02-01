IOWA CITY, Iowa – No. 1 vs. No. 2 lived up to the hype on Friday night at Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Take your pick as to whether that was Iowa’s dual with Penn State or Vincenzo Joseph’s match with Alex Marinelli or Mark Hall vs. Michael Kemerer.
Top-ranked Iowa staged a late rally to edge the second-ranked Nittany Lions, 19-17, in front of a crowd of 14,905 that roared its approval at every opportunity – and there were plenty in one of the most anticipated college wrestling dual meets of the past decade.
With Central Cambria graduate Max Murin cheering on his Iowa teammates, the Hawkeyes (9-0, 6-0 in Big Ten) won the final two bouts to symbolically dethrone the Nittany Lions, who have captured eight of the past nine NCAA titles.
Murin, the ninth-ranked wrestler in the nation at 141 pounds, sat out a second consecutive Big Ten dual.
He was not made available for interviews and coach Tom Brands did not comment on what the problem is, although Murin has worn a shoulder brace during matches this season.
The Hawkeyes did it without him and Austin DeSanto.
One of four Pennsylvania products in the Iowa lineup, DeSanto defaulted to Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds.
The Penn State wrestler, who is No. 3 in the nation, took the second-ranked DeSanto down twice and was locking up a cradle when a second injury timeout led to the stoppage.
The Hawkeyes compounded their problems there by losing a team point for comments made by the Iowa coaching staff when DeSanto suffered what appeared to be a knee injury early in the bout.
Penn State’s Joseph, who has won a pair of NCAA titles, beat Marinelli for the first time in his career. Joseph tossed the second-ranked wrestler known as “The Bull,” to his back, in the second period and rode that to a 7-5 victory at 165 pounds.
Iowa won the other highlight match, however, as Kemerer beat Hall 11-6. A Franklin Regional graduate, Kemerer did a phenomenal job to fend off several highlight-level offensive attacks by Hall, including an ankle pick in the third period when the outcome was still very much in doubt.
When freshman Aaron Brooks beat fellow youngster Abe Assad at 184 pounds, it looked like the Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-1) might find a way to sneak out of Iowa with a victory, but Jacob Warner notched a 4-2 victory over Shakur Rasheed and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi dominated Seth Nevills to the delight of the Iowa faithful.
Spencer Lee, another Franklin Regional graduate, got Iowa going quickly. The two-time NCAA champion scored a takedown and two backpoints before fans even had a chance to sit down, and he rolled to a 16-1 technical fall over Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds.
Iowa’s Pat Lugo and Kaleb Young – who is from Punxsutawney – each notched 6-1 victories, Lugo beat Jared Verkleeren at 149 and Young topped Bo Pipher at 157.
