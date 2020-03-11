The Columbus Blue Jackets are the first National Hockey League team to say they'll hold home games without fans in the stands.
The Blue Jackets announced their game Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins would be limited “to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff and NHL officials. The games will be closed to the public.”
The decision comes in response to Ohio Gov. DeWine's announcement that he is issuing an order regarding “mass gatherings,” include a ban on spectators at sports events.
The Blue Jackets said the new restrictions for home games will be in effect for as long as the state of Ohio's mandate on large gatherings.
