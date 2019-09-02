CRESSON – The Mount Aloysius men’s soccer team (1-1) fought hard, but came up just short as they lost to No. 15 Eastern University 1-0 on Monday.
Eastern won last year’s meeting 7-1.
After a scoreless first half, Eastern scored in the 58th minute.
Matthew Mitchell‘s kick was redirected past goalkeeper James Eyre by Julio Ardon, for his first goal of the season.
The Mounties made the game interesting late. Luke Bicanic’s header was stopped in the 90th minute. That ended up being Mount Aloysius’ best and last scoring chance of the game.
