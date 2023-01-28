GREENSBURG, Pa. – The ninth-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers got falls from top-ranked Jacob Ealy at 149 pounds and Dakoda Rodgers at 197 in a 32-9 PSAC victory at Seton Hill on Saturday afternoon.
The Mountain cats improved to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in the PSAC.
Trevon Gray’s 6-3 decision over Kyle Burkholder at 125 gave the Mountain Cats the early advantage, but Seton Hill responded with a 6-0 win by William Burgess over Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert at 133 to knot it at 3-all.
However, Pitt-Johnstown took control with four consecutive wins. At 141, Caleb Morris dealt Nolar Daerr a 12-2 major-decision loss. Ealy pinned Zach Macy at 2:34 to make it 13-3.
Ninth-ranked Nate Smith followed with a 15-6 major decision over Jimmy Baxter, and No. 10 Dillon Keane scored a 16-0 first-period technical fall at 2:41 to increase the Mountain Cats’ lead to 22-3.
The Griffins (4-8, 0-4) got a 6-3 win from Brandon Matthews at 174 to cut the deficit to 22-6, but the Mountain Cats finished strong with three more wins.
Tony Salopek picked up a 9-1 major decision over Riley O’Mara at 184. Rodgers pinned Nick Whittington at 1:57 at 197. Seton Hill’s John Meyers held off fifth-ranked Isaiah Vance, 7-4, at 285 to set the final.
Pitt-Johnstown returns home to celebrate Winterfest Weekend with a PSAC match against Kutztown at 7 p.m. Friday inside the Sports Center, before visiting Shippensburg for a conference match on Feb. 7.
