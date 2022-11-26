PITTSBURGH – For the fourth time in the last six seasons, No. 7 Pitt (27-3, 17-1 ACC) have won the ACC regular-season title.
The Panthers swept Boston College 25-11, 25-14, 29-27 on Saturday afternoon in front of 1,950 fans inside Fitzgerald Field House, securing a share of the ACC title with Louisville.
"It's been a rewarding season," Pitt coach Dan Fisher said. "In light of the fact that we lost so many great seniors last year, we knew we had talent with this year's group, but we didn't know how it would come together. We have a really enjoyable group to coach and we're still getting better. I'm excited to see our fate tomorrow in the NCAA Tournament Selection Show."
The Panthers will learn who their next opponent is during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
Pitt also earned ACC titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Panthers finish the ACC season with a 17-1 record. Pitt is now 99-11 in ACC play over the past six seasons. The Panthers finished ACC play with a perfect 9-0 record at home.
Pitt outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez led the team in kills for the second match in a row, finishing with 11 on .435 hitting. This was her ninth .400-plus hitting match of the year after earning just four such matches in her previous two seasons. She finished the regular season with 309 kills.
Pitt compiled 11 aces on Saturday, the most in an ACC match since 2016 (12 at Georgia Tech).
Four different Panthers registered multiple aces on Saturday, led by three from Courtney Buzzerio. Cat Flood, Rachel Fairbanks and Vazquez Gomez each added two with Serena Gray and Emmy Klika adding two others. Three aces tied the season high for Buzzerio, an Iowa transfer. It was her fourth match with three aces this year.
Buzzerio is one of seven Panthers to finish with more aces than errors this year, alongside Fairbanks, Vazquez Gomez, Flood, Cam Ennis, Lexis Akeo and Rachel Jepsen.
Chiamaka Nwokolo totaled six blocks, including four in the third set, over the course of three sets.
Klika added 10 digs. Buzzerio netted 10 kills, and Gray hit .700 and amassed eight kills. Fairbanks dished out 23 assists.
