Pitt-Johnstown takes to its home mat for just the third time this season when the No. 7 Mountain Cats host No. 14 Gannon at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sports Center in a dual with plenty of intrigue.
The teams shared the PSAC dual-meet title this past season after Pitt-Johnstown upset Gannon, then beat Mercyhurst a day later.
The dual features a 1-vs.-2 match at 149 pounds, plus several other bouts pitting high-level wrestlers against one another.
And it unites a pair of hall of fame coaches who have been competing against each other for nearly 40 years.
Don Henry is in his 39th season leading the Golden Knights, but that’s still short of Pitt-Johnstown’s Pat Pecora, who has won more dual meets than any coach in college wrestling history and is in his 47th season.
“We go back a long, long way. I was coaching when he was wrestling at Slippery Rock,” Pecora said. “We’ve always had a mutual respect for one another and a friendship. We’ve been competing for so many years.”
Pitt-Johnstown (9-0, 2-0 in PSAC) throttled No. 8 Millersville last week, winning nine of 10 bouts in a 35-5 victory. The Mountain Cats face No. 16 Glenville State on Saturday, but Pecora isn’t looking past Gannon (4-4, 1-0).
Three of the Golden Knights’ four losses were to teams ranked ahead of them in Division II. The fourth was to Division I Buffalo.
“I consider this one of our toughest matches for the remainder of the season,” Pecora said. “There are a few, and Gannon is definitely one of them.”
Gannon got a boost from the return of 2021 NCAA runner-up Alex Farenchak. He’s 4-0 since coming back from a knee injury that he suffered in February.
Farenchak isn’t in the NWCA rankings, but The Open Mat has him second at 165 pounds. Pitt-Johnstown counters with No. 11 Dillon Keane in what could be one of the key matches in the dual.
The highlight bout comes at 149 pounds, where top-ranked Jacob Ealy will face No. 2 Nick Young of Gannon.
Ealy beat Young 4-2 in the championship bout of the Midwest Classic this past month.
“It was close,” Pecora said. “(Young is) a tough kid. He’s been around a long time. He’s a graduate.”
The 157-pound bout should also be a good one, with No. 8 Dom Means taking on No. 9 Nate Smith. Means started his career at Pitt-Johnstown, but knew it would be tough to find mat time at 149 pounds behind Chris Eddins, who went on to win a pair of national titles for Pitt-Johnstown.
Instead, Means transferred to Gannon.
“I didn’t want him to go because I knew sooner or later he could help us,” Pecora said.
“We went from Chris Eddins to Jake Ealy. We didn’t miss a beat. We always knew he was going to be a good one. I’m glad to see he’s doing well.”
Pecora also has ranked wrestlers at 285 pounds, where Isaiah Vance is No. 5; at 184, where Brock Biddle is No. 8; and at 141, where Caleb Morris is No. 10.
Pitt-Johnstown hasn’t wrestled at home since beating Fairmont State and King on Dec. 3. The Mountain Cats’ only other home match was a 28-9 victory over No. 4 West Liberty in the season opener.
