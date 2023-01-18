Jacob Ealy and the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team keep facing key tests, and they keep passing them with flying colors.
Ealy, the top-ranked 149-pounder in Division II, beat the No. 2 wrestler in the nation as No. 7 Pitt-Johnstown rolled past No. 14 Gannon 28-6 on Wednesday night at the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats (10-0, 3-0 in PSAC) won eight of 10 bouts from the Golden Knights (4-5, 1-1) in a dominant display against the team they split the conference dual meet title with last season.
Trevon Gray got the Mountain Cats off to the best start possible, as he used a snapdown to a cradle and pinned Jose Diaz in 48 seconds.
“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said.
“Everything went our way. Right from the beginning, to catch a cradle and get the pin in what could have been a very tight match, that was typical of what was going to happen the rest of the night.”
Byron Daubert, a Forest Hills graduate, used a second-period escape for a 1-0 victory over Chase McLaughlin, and Caleb Morris racked up 2:29 of riding time in an 8-0 major decision of Joel Huck to put the Mountain Cats up 13-0 after three bouts.
“I think that momentum in wrestling is really important,” Gannon coach Don Henry said. “Had we won that (125-pound) match, maybe we take a little bit of positive momentum into 133.”
Ealy and Nick Young delivered a 1-vs.-2 match that lived up to its billing.
“It was a great match,” Pecora said.
“They went back and forth. That was some great wrestling.”
The Pitt-Johnstown senior, who is 18-0 this season, led 3-2 after the first period and escaped to start the second, but Young tried a throw that forced Ealy to bail out and give up a tying takedown.
Another escape put Ealy up 5-4 going to the third, but Young tied it six seconds into the period with one of his own.
Ealy finished a single-leg takedown on the edge of the mat, then held off Young after an escape for the victory.
“I think there were a couple spots where I was a little sloppy, but to come out on top is really all that matters at the end of the day,” Ealy said. “To know that I can even mess up sometimes and grind it out and still get done what I need to get done, that’s a good feeling. There’s still room for improvement.”
Former Mountain Cat Dom Means, who is ranked eighth nationally, gave Gannon its first lead in an individual bout with a second-period escape at 157 pounds, but No. 9 Nate Smith scored a takedown 30 seconds later to erase it on his way to a 4-1 victory.
Alex Weber posted the most dramatic victory of the night, as he won a scramble for a takedown with six seconds remaining in the third period of his 174-pound bout with Cole Casilio for a 4-3 victory.
“They come through in a tight situation,” Pecora said of his wrestlers. “That’s when you know that you’re training right – when you’re winning those close matches. Gannon, they’re tough. If all of those matches go the other way, it looks like they’re killing us.”
Henry agreed.
“I think there were four matches that – I said it’s coulda, shoulda, woulda – had we won those things, it’s a different score,” the Gannon coach said.
At 184 pounds, eighth-ranked Brock Biddle scored all his points in the third for a 7-0 victory over Cole Hivnor. Fifth-ranked Isaiah Vance scored four takedowns in a 9-2 victory over Eli Reese to close out the dual.
It’s the second consecutive impressive victory for the Mountain Cats, who won nine of 10 bouts last week against Millersville, which is eighth in the NWCA rankings. Those rankings rely on projected points scored at the NCAA tournament; not how strong a dual meet team is. Ealy, for one, doesn’t like that system.
“Every single year, I feel like they disrespect us in the team rankings,” he said. “We don’t look at them much, but we see them.
“Every year, we come back, and we win, and we win by a lot. I don’t know when they’re going to start giving us more respect.”
The Open Mat has Pitt-Johnstown third in its dual meet rankings. Henry got a firsthand glimpse of why on Wednesday night.
“They have a solid team,” he said.
“They’re solid top to bottom.”
Gannon’s victories came at 165 pounds, where 2021 NCAA runner-up Alex Farnchak beat Dillon Keane 5-1, and 197, where Joel Leise won 8-1 over Dakoda Rodgers.
