MILLERSVILLE, Pa. – No. 1-ranked Jacob Ealy won by fall over No. 8 Craig Cook, and 11th-ranked Dillon Keane knocked off sixth-ranked Brandon Connor as the seventh-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers defeated No. 8 Millersville 35-5 on Friday night.
Pitt-Johnstown improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the PSAC.
Trevon Gray’s 13-3 major decision win over Bryce Beatty to open the match at 125 gave the Mountain Cats a 4-0 lead. Millersville answered to take the lead when No. 1-ranked Devin Flannery secured a 22-7 technical fall at 5:00 over Dajauhn Hertzog in the 133-pound bout.
However, Caleb Morris dealt Timothy Uhler a 5-1 loss at 141 to give Pitt-Johnstown the lead back and start a streak of eight consecutive wins to close out the match for the Mountain Cats.
At 149, Ealy built a 5-0 lead after two periods before pinning Cook at 6:24, and No. 9 Nate Smith held off Jonathan Parrillo 3-1 at 157 to give the Mountain Cats a 16-5 advantage.
Pitt-Johnstown kept rolling when Keane, ranked 11th at 165, dealt sixth-ranked Connor a 6-2 decision loss. Alex Weber’s 9-1 major decision over Andrew Vogelbacher at 174 that increased the advantage to 23-5.
Eighth-ranked Brock Biddle followed with a 15-0 technical fall at 3:09 over Braden Newby at 184 before the Mountain Cats wrapped things up with Dakoda Rodgers’ 5-2 decision over Lucas Doyle at 197. Fifth-ranked Isaiah Vance followed with an 8-0 major decision at 285 over Jordan Espinosa.
With the loss, the Marauders slipped to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the PSAC.
Pitt-Johnstown will host a PSAC match against No. 14 Gannon on Wednesday and No. 16 Glenville State on Jan. 21. Both home matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the Sports Center.
