The Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team will take on three difficult foes this weekend – No. 17 Ashland, Findlay and the scales.
The sixth-ranked Mountain Cats (5-0) visit Ashland at 7 p.m. Friday night, then travel an hour and a half west to Findlay, where they’ll take on the Roughnecks at 1 p.m. Saturday. That means the Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers will have to weigh in twice in less than 24 hours, which can be difficult for those who often must lose several pounds the day of a match.
“The good thing about it is you get one pound on Saturday because you’re wrestling two consecutive days,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “It will be tough for a couple of guys. Most of our guys are not cutting a lot of weight, but there are always a couple of guys that have to.”
Pecora said the scenario helps his wrestlers get ready for the postseason, where they will face weigh-ins on back-to-back days, but at least those are 24 hours apart. The Mountain Cats likely won’t get to their hotel until 10:30 or 11 p.m. Friday night, then will be up early for a workout Saturday morning before weighing in again.
“It is kind of a quick turnaround,” he said.
The good news is Pecora should have his full lineup on Friday. Caleb Morris, who is ranked ninth at 141 pounds, missed Saturday’s quad match due to illness and Nate Smith, who is No. 2 at 157, sat out with an injury.
There are a pair of matchups that should feature two ranked wrestlers on Friday night, as No. 11 Dillon Keane is slated to face No. 3 Drew Wiechers at 165 and No. 11 Brock Biddle should draw No. 7 Daniel Beemer at 184.
“Those are going to be tough matches,” Pecora said. “That’s what you look for. That’s why we wrestle teams like Ashland. Findlay’s the same way. They always have guys that do well at nationals.”
The Eagles (4-2) have No. 8 Walker Uhl at 197 pounds, while Pitt-Johnstown’s Jacob Ealy is the top-ranked 149-pounder and Isaiah Vance is seventh at heavyweight.
Findlay (0-1) is led by former Penn State All-American Shawn Nelson, who is in his 26th season as head coach of the Roughnecks. No. 11 Logan Sanom should provide a stern test for Smith at 157.
“We’re looking forward to some top-notch competition this weekend,” Pecora said.
