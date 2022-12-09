ASHLAND, Ohio – The No. 6 Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team jumped out to a 13-point lead midway through the match, then took advantage of 11th-ranked Dillon Keane’s victory No. 3 Drew Wiechers at 165 pounds to hand No. 17 Ashland a 25-9 loss on Friday night.
“We got off to a good start and built a pretty solid lead," Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. "Then Dillon Keane came up huge for us when he beat the third-ranked kid in the nation. That really kept us going. We wrestled some tough kids late in the match and we came up just short. Both of those matches were tight all the way and could have very easily gone our way. Overall, I’m pleased with how we wrestled tonight.”
Trevon Gray got the Mountain Cats (6-0) off and running at 125 with a 4-1 decision over Tyler Masters, before Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert built a 10-0 lead after one period on Jeremiah McKee at 133 on his way to a 16-0 technical fall at 3:53 that put Pitt-Johnstown up 8-0.
At 141, Ashland got on the scoreboard with Gavin Weaver’s 7-0 upset decision win over No. 9 Caleb Morris.
The Mountain Cats quickly responded when Jacob Ealy, the top-ranked wrestler in the country at 149, secured a 15-0 technical fall at 4:36 over Evan Davis. Second-ranked Nate Smith returned to the lineup with a 6-1 decision over Ashland's Nick Carbone at 157 to lead 16-3.
Keane climbed out to a 6-1 lead after two periods on Wiechers and used a point for riding time to earn a convincing 7-1 decision.
The Mountain Cats secured the win at 174 when Alex Weber handed Corbin May a 9-2 setback that made it 22-3 with just three bouts remaining.
The Eagles (4-3) got a 10-7 decision from No. 8 Daniel Beemer at 184 over No. 11 Brock Biddle. Ashland received a 3-2 tiebreaker decision from No. 8 Walker Uhl over Dakoda Rodgers at 197 to trim the deficit to 22-9.
The Mountain Cats closed it out with a win from seventh-ranked Isaiah Vance at 285. Vance shut out Ty Petry 4-0 to set the final.
Pitt-Johnstown travels to face Findlay at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.