JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Coach Pat Pecora told his team about Murphy’s Law – the old adage that anything that can go wrong will go wrong – and then gave the Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers some advice about how to handle “Mr. Murphy” on Saturday.
“I always tell them, bad things are going to happen – in a wrestling match or life – but you’ve got to look Mr. Murphy in the face and just punch him,” Pecora said.
If that’s the case, Alex Weber landed a very effective jab and Brock Biddle followed up with the knockout blow as Pitt-Johnstown went 3-0 in a quad meet with Lake Erie College, Fairmont State and King.
Pecora found out Saturday morning that No. 6 Pitt-Johnstown (5-0) was going to be without Caleb Morris, who is ranked ninth in Division II at 141 pounds, and Nate Smith, who is ranked second at 157, due to illness and injury, respectively.
That made Pitt-Johnstown’s victories – 29-15 over Lake Erie, 48-0 over Fairmont State and 37-12 over King – even more impressive. The Mountain Cats won 25 of 30 individual bouts, with 19 of those resulting in bonus points.
Lake Erie took advantage of the absence of Morris and Smith with falls at each of those weights. The 19th-ranked Storm took a 15-7 lead halfway through the dual, before Dillon Keane scored an 8-0 major decision over Jake Potok to make it 15-11.
Weber, a redshirt sophomore, upset fourth-ranked James Penfold by scoring a takedown with seven seconds remaining for a 6-5 victory.
“I never really doubted myself in the match,” Weber said. “I just kept wrestling, stayed true to what we do in practice every day and snuck one out there at the end. It was pretty fun.”
Things still looked bleak when Biddle, a three-time All-American, trailed Jordan Barnett 6-3 entering the third period at 184 pounds, but Biddle was able to counter a Barnett leg attack with a cradle and a fall.
“You just have to keep grinding and working,” Biddle said “You just keep going at him. I’ve been in situations where I’ve been down like that before.”
Biddle’s fall put Pitt-Johnstown up 20-15, and a decision by Dakoda Rodgers and Isaiah Vance’s pin gave the Mountain Cats a 29-15 victory. Although it sounds like a comfortable margin, if Weber and Biddle each lose by decision, Lake Erie walks away with a 21-20 victory.
“That’s why you’ve got to wrestle all 10 weights,” Storm coach Boomer Fechko said. “I thought our guys did a good job, thought we were in a position to have a really good opportunity to win, and we let it slip away. Credit to UPJ. That’s why they’re ranked (sixth) and we’re 19th.”
Pitt-Johnstown didn’t need any dramatic victories against Fairmont State (4-8) or King (5-6), thanks to solid overall performances.
Trevon Gray (125), Jacob Ealy (149), Keane, Biddle and Dakoda Rodgers (197) each went 3-0 on the day. Biddle had two falls and a technical fall, while Ealy, who is ranked No. 1 in his weight class, had a major decision and two technical falls. Isaiah Vance won both of his heavyweight bouts by fall.
Forest Hills grad Byron Daubert went 2-1 on the day, including a 15-6 major decision over Fairmont State’s Nathan Pelesky, who is a North Star alumnus. Pelesky went 1-2 with a fall.
