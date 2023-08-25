MISSOULA, Mont. – The University of Pittsburgh volleyball team dropped the first match of the season against No. 17 Brigham Young 3-1 on Friday afternoon. The loss snaps the Panthers' three-match win streak against the Cougars after defeating them twice in 2022.
The Panthers started off strong in the first set, gaining momentum early and going on an 8-2 run behind back-to-back aces by graduate student Lexis Akeo. The Cougars chipped away at the deficit, coming within two at 15-13. A handful of kills by freshman Torrey Stafford and a pair of Brigham Young service errors propelled Pitt to a 25-23 first-set victory.
Pitt and Brigham Young went point for point in the beginning of the second set until the Cougars went on a run to bring the second set to 15-7. Behind the serving of junior Rachel Fairbanks, the Panthers went on a 4-0 run to bring the score to 15-11. Despite newcomer Bre Kelley's five kills in the stanza, the Cougars won the second set 25-20 to tie things up at one apiece.
Pitt rebounded well in the beginning of the third set as both teams battled back and forth to an 8-all score. A Stafford kill and Valeria Vazquez Gomez ace put the Panthers back in front 12-9. Thanks to a pair of mini runs and six kills in the set from Brigham Young senior Erin Livingston, the Cougars registered the third-set victory (25-19).
The fourth set began in the same fashion as the third, with both teams siding out at a high clip. A 5-0 Brigham Young run in the middle of the set and a combined .237 hitting percentage was enough for the Cougars to take the match by a 3-1 margin.
Kelley led the Panthers with nine kills and three blocks. Stafford, Olivia Babcock, Blaire Bayless and Haiti Tautua'a competed for the first time in a Pitt jersey and combined for 15 kills, 11 digs and six blocks. Junior libero Emmy Klika led the team with 16 digs and registered four assists.
The Panthers play Montana at 2 p.m. Saturday and Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both matches will be on ESPN+.
