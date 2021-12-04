PITTSBURGH – No. 3 seed Pittsburgh advanced to the regional semifinal round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship for the second straight season with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Penn State on Saturday night inside the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers will host a regional consisting of four teams at Fitzgerald Field House on Thursday and Saturday. Pitt will meet Kansas (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) at 1 p.m. Thursday. No. 6 seed Purdue faces No. 11 seed Brigham Young at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Pitt had advantages in kills (62-44), assists (62-40), service aces (9-6), digs (59-45), blocks (12-10) and hitting percentage (.253-.195).
Pitt outside hitter Kayla Lund tied season highs of 21 kills and four blocks while hitting .421. The two-time ACC Player of the Year earned her seventh double-double of the season by adding 10 digs for the Panthers. Leketor Member-Meneh produced 19 kills while competing her ninth double-double, adding a team-best 14 digs.
Facing her former team, Pitt graduate transfer middle blocker Serena Gray posted a match-best six blocks and three service aces while adding five kills. Right-side hitter Chinaza Ndee contributed nine kills and three blocks.
Freshman setter Rachel Fairbanks earned the first double-double of her career with career highs of 27 assists and 12 digs. She added five kills for the Panthers (28-3).
Junior setter Lexis Akeo also had 27 assists and added nine digs. Libero Ashley Browske picked up 11 digs for Pitt.
Valeria Vazquez Gomez provided two key service aces late in the match to swing momentum for the Panthers.
Pitt coach Dan Fisher reached the 300-win mark of his career. He is 300-59 (.836) in his 11th season of coaching.
Pitt earned its first win against Penn State when competing in the city of Pittsburgh since Nov. 8, 1987, when the Panthers swept the Nittany Lions 3-0. Penn State had won the last six meetings in Pittsburgh, most recently a 3-2 decision at the Petersen Events Center on Sept. 22, 2019.
The Panthers earned their first win against Penn State when competing in the NCAA Tournament. Pitt was 0-3 versus the Nittany Lions when meeting in the NCAA Tournament, with all matchups coming in the second round (2003, 2016, 2017).
Pitt earned its first win when playing at the Petersen Events Center in the NCAA second round (previously 0-2 with losses in 2018 and 2019).
All four sets were back-and-forth battles with a combined 44 ties and 21 lead changes during the match. All four sets featured at least five lead changes and none were decided by more than three points. Two of the sets were tied at 23-all, while the other two were tied as late as 22-all.
With the match tied at 1, Penn State had a great opportunity to take a 2-1 lead. The Lions led 22-20 following a kill by Erika Pritchard and an ace by Gabby Blossom, but Pitt went on a 5-0 run to take the set. Ndee tallied three kills during the run.
The Lions again led late in the fourth set, taking a 23-21 lead on a kill by Pritchard and an attack error by Pitt. The Panthers used a 4-0 run this time to clinch the match. Ndee keyed the run again, starting it with her ninth kill of the match. A Vazquez Gomez ace and two Penn State errors ended the match.
Pritchard was solid in her final collegiate contest, hitting .474 with 11 kills, three digs and three blocks. The two-time Big Ten selection finished her prolific career with 1,692 kills, 929 digs, 277 total blocks and 141 aces.
Jonni Parker led Penn State (21-11) in kills with 12 and added five blocks. Kaitlyn Hord also had five blocks in addition to nine kills. Jenna Hampton paced the team in digs with 16, while Blossom contributed 38 assists and eight digs. Adanna Rollins was right behind her with seven digs. Allie Holland chipped in five kills.
Penn State will be absent from the NCAA regional semifinal round for the first time since 2002. The Lions are 106-34 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, with all 140 matches being played with Russ Rose as head coach. No NCAA Division I women's volleyball coach in history has more tournament victories than Rose.
