INDIANA, Pa. – Drew Magestro scored a game-high 21 points to lead a second half Pitt-Johnstown surge, but third-ranked Indiana (Pa.) held off the Mountain Cats 72-64 in Saturday’s PSAC West Division regular-season finale.
The Mountain Cats, ranked sixth in this week’s NCAA Atlantic Region Poll and battling for an NCAA Tournament berth, closed out the regular seasib at 20-8 overall and 16-6 in the PSAC. Pitt-Johnstown clinched the No. 3 seed in the PSAC West and will host sixth-seeded Gannon in Monday’s first round of the PSAC men’s basketball tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Sports Center.
Magestro, who grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists, connected on five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to pace four Mountain Cats in double figures. Fred Mulbah tallied 14 points and a team-high seven assists, while John Paul Kromka provided 12 points and five rebounds. Joe Batt’s 10 points and four rebounds rounded out the Pitt-Johnstown double-figure scorers.
A Caiden Landis layup, followed by a Drew Magestro 3-pointer cut an early Mountain Cats deficit to 16-13 just over eight minutes into the game.
Indiana got hot and hit three 3-pointers, including one from Bryce Radford with eight minutes remaining in the first half, that extended the lead to 13. Magestro’s third 3-pointer of the opening 20 minutes got the Pitt-Johnstown deficit back down to 10 at 29-19.
The Crimson Hawks maintained the lead and took a 40-21 advantage into the halftime break.
Pitt-Johnstown came out in the second half and cut the gap to 15 on two occasions, before a pair of Fred Mulbah baskets made it 53-41 at the 9:41 mark.
The Mountain Cats kept clawing and used a John Paul Kromka basket at the seven-minute mark to make it a 10-point game, and Kromka’s layup with 2:36 left to play cut it to 63-55.
However, Dave Morris hit a 3-pointer on the Crimson Hawks’ next possession that pushed the lead back to 11 and Indiana held of the Mountain Cats’ charge.
After a slow start, the Mountain Cats shot 50% in the second half to finish the day at 41.2% (28-for-68). Pitt-Johnstown limited Indiana to 41.3% (26-for-63), but Indiana had 18 free-throw chances and made 12 of them, while the Mountain Cats were just 1-for-1.
Ethan Porterfield’s 18 points and 11 rebounds and Armoni Foster’s 15 points and seven rebounds led the way for the Crimson Hawks, now 26-2 overall and 20-2 in the PSAC.
