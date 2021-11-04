Pat Pecora

Pitt-Johnstown head coach Pat Pecora is shown during a NCAA Division II wrestling meet against Mercyhurst, in Johnstown, PA., Friday, Feb.7, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team finally returned to the mat Thursday night for its first dual meet in 21 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21st-ranked Mountain Cats made quite a statement against a tough NCAA Division II opponent. Pitt-Johnstown rallied from a four-point deficit and won the final three bouts to topple the Hilltoppers 23-14.

“I’m so proud of the way we wrestled tonight,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “We just beat a great team. They’re loaded. I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a whole team. This was an old-school UPJ match tonight.”

Pecora extended his winning streak to eight consecutive dual-meet wins against his alma mater.

Trailing 14-10 after seven bouts, the Mountain Cats used a major decision from Mason Myers at 133 pounds, a fall from Caleb Morris at 141 and a 6-3 decision by No. 7 ranked Jacob Ealy to seal the road victory.

In the opening bout of the night, Pitt-Johnstown’s Nate Smith earned a 3-2 decision over Christian Rivera at 157. Dillon Keane followed with a 9-5 upset win over No. 9 Chase Morgan, giving the Mountain Cats a 6-0 lead.

West Liberty’s Ty McGeary used a third-period takedown to upset No. 6 Brock Biddle 3-2 at 174.

No. 2 Connor Craig followed with a technical fall against Gage Arnold at 184.

The Mountain Cats quickly went back on top at 10-8 when Dakoda Rodgers scored a 18-6 major decision over Drake Kendrex at 197.

No. 8 Francesco Borsellino at 285 and No. 1 Cole Laya at 125 picked up wins to give Danny Irwin’s team a 14-10 lead, but the Mountain Cats swept the final three matches.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you