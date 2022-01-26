ERIE, Pa. – Coming off of an impressive victory over fourth-ranked Indiana (Pa.) that gave the Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team sole possession of first place in the PSAC West Division, the Mountain Cats dropped a 90-61 decision at No. 21 Mercyhurst on Wednesday.
Pitt-Johnstown, which entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, got 17 points and four assists from Fred Mulbah. The Mountain Cats, who are still guaranteed at least a tie for the top spot in the PSAC West, slipped to 14-4 overall and 10-2 in conference play.
Along with Mulbah, Pitt-Johnstown got nine points and a team-high eight rebounds from John Paul Kromka, nine points apiece off the bench from North Star graduate Andy Zuchelli and Drew Magestro and six points off the bench from Colin Cote.
The Mountain Cats, ranked in the top 10 nationally in field goal percentage, got off to a slow start and fell behind 23-9 on a Jeff Planutis dunk nine minutes into the game.
Pitt-Johnstown bounced back and used baskets from Jared Jakubick and Mulbah to ignite a 19-10 run over the next nine minutes. Kromka’s bucket in the paint, followed by a Magestro 3-pointer at the 2:17 mark, closed out the run and narrowed the gap to 33-28.
After Planutis connected on a 3-pointer with 35 seconds to go, Mulbah answered with two of his nine first-half points to get Pitt-Johnstown back to within eight at 38-30 at the break.
However, the Mountain Cats ran into a buzz saw to begin the second half. The Lakers caught fire and hit five consecutive 3-pointers, including three from Mikyah McIntosh, to extend the lead to 69-35 with 11:37 to play.
Pitt-Johnstown outscored Mercyhurst by five the rest of the way.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 41.1% (23-56) from the floor and 8-20 from behind the arc, while the Lakers used 58% second half shooting to finish the game at 52.9% (36-68). Mercyhurst was also 13-32 from 3-point range.
McIntosh scored 24 points, and Planutis added 14 points to lead five Lakers who scored in double figures to help Mercyhurst improve to 17-3 overall and 11-3 in the PSAC West.
