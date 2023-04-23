PITTSBURGH – A pair of five-run innings helped No. 2 Wake Forest defeat Pittsburgh 17-1 on Sunday afternoon to take the rubber game of their ACC series.
Pitt prevailed 3-0 on Friday, but Wake Forest (34-6, 16-4 ACC) answered with 23-4 and 17-1 triumphs.
Wake Forest, coached by Greater Johnstown graduate and AAABA Hall of Fame member Tom Walter, scored five runs in the second and ninth innings, and added three tallies each in the fifth and eighth frames.
The Demon Deacons drew 13 walks on the day. Brock Wilken went 3-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs and three RBIs. Bennett Lee homered among his two hits and drove in four runs. Pierce Bennett (two RBIs), Justin Johnson (two RBIs) and Nick Kurtz (home run, four runs, two RBIs) added two hits apiece. Forest Hills graduate and designated hitter Adam Cecere finished 1-for-5 with a double and sacrifice fly.
Five Wake Forest hurlers combined to strike out 14 Panthers, including eight by starter Josh Hartle (7-2).
Noah Martinez drove in Pitt's lone run in the third. The Panthers are 17-21, 8-11 in the ACC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.