PITTSBURGH – No. 2 Wake Forest emphatically evened the weekend series at the University of Pittsburgh by piling up 21 hits and beating the hosts 23-4 on Saturday afternoon.
After getting shut out 3-0 for the first time this season on Friday night, Wake Forest (33-6, 15-4 ACC) piled up nine runs in the first two innings and 19 over the initial five frames. Wake Forest is coached by Greater Johnstown graduate Tom Walter.
Wake Forest second baseman Justin Johnson went 5-for-6 with a triple, two home runs four runs and eight RBIs. First baseman Nick Kurtz finished 4-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs and nine RBIs. Forest Hills graduate and Wake Forest designated hitter Adam Cecere went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a walk. Outfielder Lucas Costello homered and finished with three RBIs.
Demon Deacons right-hander Rhett Lowder (8-0), a potential 2023 first-round draft pick and 2022 ACC pitcher of the year, struck out seven batters and allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings.
Pitt (17-20, 8-10 ACC) starter Logan Evans was roughed up with nine runs (six earned) over two innings. Kyle Hess and Noah Martinez (two hits) each homered.
The series concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday.
