JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown is kicking off its Winterfest celebration on Friday night with the second-ranked wrestling team hosting No. 19 Kutztown.
Coach Pat Pecora is hoping it will continue to be a "winner-fest" for his Mountain Cats, who are 12-0, including 4-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Kutztown (6-3, 2-2) ruined Pitt-Johnstown’s bid for a perfect season during the 2021-22 season, with a 22-14 victory over the then-unbeaten Mountain Cats.
Pecora will be looking to make sure that doesn’t happen again, especially with dozens of former Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers in attendance for alumni night as part of the Winterfest celebration, which includes men’s and women’s basketball games against Clarion on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a nice weekend,” said Pecora, who also serves as Pitt-Johnstown’s athletic director.
It will be a lot nicer for him if history doesn’t repeat itself. Half of the Kutztown lineup that pulled off the upset a year ago could take the mat Friday at the Sports Center, but several Golden Bears are in different spots. K.J. Fenstermacher, who has wrestled in Division I for Pitt and West Virginia, dropped from 141 pounds to 133. Collin Wickramaratna, who was an All-American at 133, bumped up to 141, where he is now ranked 14th by The Open Mat.
Kibwe McNair, who beat Pitt-Johnstown’s Nate Smith at 157 this past season, is down a weight class, where either he or Trent Thompson will get the tough task of facing unbeaten Jacob Ealy, the nation’s top-ranked 149-pounder.
The Golden Bears are led by 184-pounder Matt Weinberg, who is ninth in The Open Mat rankings. He’ll face 11th-ranked Brock Biddle, a three-time All-American from Pitt-Johnstown, while Wickramaratna draws No. 13 Caleb Morris in the other matchup featuring two ranked wrestlers.
“Kutztown’s always a team that we definitely take seriously,” Pecora said. “They’ll come in ready to go, and we’re ready to go. We’ll let the chips fall where they may. It’ll be a good one.”
Pitt-Johnstown has nine ranked wrestlers, led by Ealy. Other ranked Mountain Cats are Isaiah Vance (No. 5 at 285), Nate Smith (No. 8 at 157), Dakoda Rodgers (No. 10 at 197), Dillon Keane (No. 11 at 165), Alex Weber (No. 13 at 174) and Trevon Gray (No. 15 at 125).
Not that Pecora wants his wrestlers worried about any of those numbers.
“My whole speech (Wednesday night) was ‘Don’t look at rankings. Stay away from that stuff. That’s for the fans, not the student-athletes,’ ” Pecora said. “I coach better when I don’t know who I’m coaching against. I tell them that when you go on the mat, you’re 0-0.”
The Mountain Cats’ depth has been the key to their success in dual meets – they’re eighth in The Open Mat’s tournament rankings – and has them unbeaten with three duals remaining.
Pitt-Johnstown has not lost more than three individual bouts in any dual this season and has outscored opponents 399-102. Pecora’s squad has been even better since the start of the second semester. In five January duals, the Mountain Cats outscored opponents 161-32, and three of those victories were against ranked teams. After this past year’s upset, Pecora will make sure his wrestlers aren’t overlooking anyone, even if they aren’t ranked.
“Anybody can beat you," Pecora said. "This isn’t high school, where there are only a few good guys. You can have someone walk out in college that you never heard of and they’re really good. Wrestle the same way – how you’re going to approach the match – against everybody. Whether the guy is a two-time national champ or a guy you’ve never heard of, you have to wrestle the same.”
