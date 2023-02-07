SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The second-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team used three technical falls, including Brock Biddle’s just 1:39 into the first period at 184 pounds, to clinch at least a share of the program’s seventh consecutive PSAC dual-meet title with a 46-0 victory at Shippensburg (9-8, 1-5 PSAC) on Tuesday night.
With one dual meet left on the schedule, the Mountain Cats improved to 14-0 overall and 6-0 in the PSAC.
For the second straight dual meet, Pitt-Johnstown’s No. 15-ranked Trevon Gray won by forfeit at 125 to get match started. Dajauhn Hertzog erased an early four-point deficit to defeat Andrew Wert 5-4 at 133 to give the Mountain Cats a 9-0 advantage.
Caleb Morris, ranked 13th at 141, earned an 11-2 major decision over Al Miscovich. No. 1-ranked Jacob Ealy improved to 22-0 with his team-leading eighth win by technical fall. Ealy secured an 18-0 triumph at 7:00 over Reese Polulak.
After another forfeit win by No. 8 Nate Smith at 157, No. 11 Dillon Keane won a 9-3 decision over Kyler Everly at 165.
The Mountain Cats continued to build on their lead with two more tech falls. At 174, Jacob Burgette dealt Cole Lang a 16-0 loss at 7:00, before 11th-ranked Biddle’s 16-0 tech fall at 1:39 over Owen Koch made it 37-0.
Pitt-Johnstown closed it out strong with a 6-0 win by 10th-ranked Dakoda Rodgers at 197. No. 5 Isaiah Vance pinned Danny Scheib at 1:51 in the heavyweight bout to set the final.
Pitt-Johnstown hosts Mercyhurst (9-6, 5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday to celebrate senior night.
