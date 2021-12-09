Two nationally ranked programs will meet at the Sports Center as the Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers host Ashland University at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Coach Pat Pecora's Mountain Cats are ranked 19th in the NWCA Division II poll while Ashland is at No. 8.
The Mountain Cats are led by three-time All-American and eighth-ranked Brock Biddle at 174 pounds, 2021 All-American and fifth-ranked Jacob Ealy at 149 and 2020 national qualifier and 11th-ranked Matt Siszka at 125.
Second-year coach Colt Sponseller’s Ashland Eagles are 2-1 and coming off a 41-8 win over Davenport (Michigan) and a 27-14 victory over 25th-ranked Mercyhurst University at Sunday’s Ashland Tri-Meet. Ashland opened its dual meet season with a 22-19 loss to Lourdes (Ohio) on Nov. 12.
Ashland is led by four nationally-ranked wrestlers. NCAA All-American Daniel Beemer is ranked third at 174 pounds, two-time All-American Aidan Pasiuk is ranked seventh at 184 and two-time All-American Carson Speelman is ranked ninth at 149. Drew Wiechers is ranked ninth at 165.
Since 2005, Pitt-Johnstown has won 14 of the 17 matchups between the two programs. The Mountain Cats have won the previous eight meetings, including a 19-12 win in Ashland on Dec. 7, 2019.
