No. 19 Pitt-Johnstown fell behind early, but used four straight wins to defeat No. 8 Ashland by a 21-15 margin Friday night at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
“I was really pleased with our overall effort in every single match,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “Mason Myers got us going with a good win. We told them every little point, takedown and back point was going to count. Pins would be huge. We won the tough matches and came through when it counted. It came down to the heavyweight match.”
The 3-0 Mountain Cats made it 38 consecutive home wins and knocked off their second top-10 opponent of the season.
After Ashland’s forfeit victory at 125, Myers used a second-period takedown to defeat Tyler Masters, 7-4, at 133.
The Eagles led 9-3 after Justin Wilcox’s 9-6 decision over Caleb Morris at 141. Fifth-ranked Jacob Ealy got a takedown as time expired in the second period and held off No. 9 Carson Speelman for a 5-3 triumph at 149.
A 7-5 win by Nate Smith over Chance Esmont at 157 evened the match at 9-all. Pitt-Johnstown took its first lead of the night at 12-9 as Dillon Keane (165) took advantage of a point for riding time to knot it at 7 and force overtime. Keane then got a takedown 47 seconds into the extra period to upset ninth-ranked Drew Wiechers.
No. 8 Brock Biddle’s pin in 4:49 gave Pitt-Johnstown an 18-9 edge.
Seventh-ranked Adian Pasiuk’s 15-8 decision win over Pitt-Johnstown’s Will Small at 184 and a 4-3 overtime win from Walker Uhl over Dakoda Rodgers at 197 got the Eagles back to within three at 18-15 with one bout remaining.
However, Isaiah Vance sealed Pitt-Johnstown’s 21-15 victory with an 8-3 decision over Ty Petrey at 285.
