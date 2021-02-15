VILLANOVA – No. 19 Pittsburgh defeated Villanova in straight sets, 25-6, 25-15 and 25-19 on Sunday.
Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Kiera Booth led Villanova (1-1) with seven points and six kills, tying for the team lead with two blocks in her second collegiate match. The 6-foot-2 freshman middle blocker appeared in Thursday's victory over Coppin State. Booth's first collegiate kill came against Pitt on Sunday.
Villanova travels to St. John's for a pair of Big East matches on Friday and Saturday.
Pitt held Villanova to a negative hitting percentage (-.061) while recording a mark of .359 as a team. The Panthers had staggering advantages in kills (41-18), assists (40-17), digs (37-21) and blocks (10.5-4). The teams tied with three service aces apiece.
Pitt senior right side hitter Chinaza Ndee was the only player in the match with double figures in the kill column, earning 10 on a .444 hitting percentage.
Pitt sophomore middle blocker Chiamaka Nwokolo hit a career-best .727, recording nine kills on 11 attempts with just one error. She added four blocks for the Panthers. Senior outside hitter Kayla Lund recorded a near double-double with nine kills and a team-best nine digs.
Kylee Levers and Lexis Akeo split setting duties, with Levers contributing 18 and Akeo recording 16. Redshirt freshman Anastasia Russ led Pitt with seven blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.