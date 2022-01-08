KUTZTOWN, Pa. – After breaking for the holiday season, the No. 16 Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers were back in action and improved to 6-0 on the season with a trio of lopsided victories at Saturday’s 2022 Kutztown University Duals.
Led by third-ranked Brock Biddle’s three technical falls at 174 pounds, the Mountain Cats combined to defeat Queens University, Glenville State College and No. 24 American International College by a combined score of 119-17.
Pitt-Johnstown took the opener against Queens, 42-6, before downing Glenville State, 31-8, and American International, 46-3.
Mason Myers (133), No. 6 Jacob Ealy (149), Nate Smith (157), No. 10 Dillon Keane (165), Biddle (174), Dakoda Rodgers (197) and Oggie Atwood (285) all went 3-0 for the Mountain Cats.
After a decision loss to begin the opener against Queens (1-7), Pitt-Johnstown bounced back to win the next six bouts, all with extra points, to build a 33-3 lead. The Mountain Cats took advantage of falls from Myers, Ealy and 10th-ranked Keane, and Biddle’s 16-0 technical fall at 3:51 over Stephon Haliburton.
At 141, Forest Hills graduate Bryon Daubert picked up his first collegiate dual meet win with a 10-0 major decision over Nico D’Amico, and Smith won by forfeit at 157.
Queens cut it to 33-6 when No. 7 Noah Curreri held off Gage Arnold 3-1 at 184, but Rodgers secured a 5-2 win at 197 and Atwood pinned Joshua Voelkel at 4:27 in the 285-pound bout that closed out the 42-6 victory.
In the 31-8 victory over Glenville State, an 8-2 decision by Matt Siszka over Brady Layman at 125 and Myers’ 6-2 win over Alec Fulwider gave the Mountain Cats a quick 6-0 lead.
The Pioneers made it 6-4 with a major decision win at 141, but Pitt-Johnstown won the next four bouts to break it open.
Ealy’s 17-1 technical fall at 3:49 over Gavin Quiocho and Smith’s 6-3 decision at 157 pushed it out to 14-4.
Keane won by forfeit at 165, and Biddle earned his sixth tech fall win of the year and second of the day. Biddle dealt Hunter DeLong a 16-0 technical fall loss at 5:20 to make it 25-4.
Glenville State (14-5) got four of those points back with Cole Houser’s major decision victory at 184, before Rodgers took down sixth-ranked Jordan Williams as time expired in the third period to pick up a 6-4 upset win at 197. Atwood ended it with a 6-2 decision at 285 for the Mountain Cats.
The Mountain Cats ended the day with a 46-3 victory over American International (1-5). A forfeit win by Siszka (125) and Myers’ 6-2 decision at 133 put Pitt-Johnstown on top 6-0.
The Yellow Jackets cut the deficit in half when No. 8 Sean Johnson got a point for riding time in a 2-1 win over Caleb Morris at 141.
Ealy won by forfeit at 149 and Smith secured an 8-5 decision over No. 7 JoJo Gonzalez to increase it to 18-3. The Mountain Cats got a forfeit win at 165 from Keane and Biddle defeated Alfred MacNeil 15-0 at 4:05 to record his third technical fall of the day.
Pitt-Johnstown continued to pour it on with Alex Weber’s fall at 3:12 over Tommy Caracciolo and Rodgers' 16-0 tech fall at 3:48, before Atwood pinned Alphonse Ferrintino at 3:27 to end it at 46-3.
Pitt-Johnstown returns home to host Seton Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.
