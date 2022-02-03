The 13th-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team will host its final dual meet of the 2021-22 season and celebrate senior night when Millersville visits the Sports Center for a PSAC match at 7 p.m. Friday.
Prior to Friday night’s match, coach Pat Pecora and the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling program will recognize this year’s seniors consisting of Brock Biddle (174 pounds), Bryce Biddle (197), Dalton Group (184), Al Miscovich (141), Matt Siszka (125) and Emorson Wentz (197).
Pitt-Johnstown, ranked 13th in the most recent Division II college coaches national poll, is 10-1 overall and 3-1 in the PSAC following a 22-14 setback at Kutztown on Jan. 28. Sixth-ranked Jacob Ealy won by technical fall at 149, while Caleb Morris (141), No. 8 Dillon Keane (165) and No. 3 Brock Biddle (174) all won by decision for the Mountain Cats.
The Mountain Cats are led by three-time All-American and No. 4-ranked Biddle, 2021 All-American and No. 6-ranked Ealy, 2021 NCAA national qualifier Siszka (125), No. 8-ranked Keane (165) and 11th-ranked Nate Smith (157).
Millersville enters the match at 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the PSAC under fifth-year coach Kerry Regner. The Marauders are coming off of a 24-17 loss to Belmont-Abbey (North Carolina) and 25-9 PSAC loss to No. 19 Mercyhurst.
Key matchups include Siszka vs. Bryce Beatty at 125, Ealy vs. Elijah Tuckey at 149, Smith vs. Jonathan Parrilla at 157, Keane vs. Brandon Connor or Guy DeLeonardis at 165 and Biddle vs. Anthony Yacovetti at 174.
The Mountain Cats will close out the regular season with PSAC dual meets at No. 6 Gannon (Feb. 11) and at No. 19 Mercyhurst (Feb. 12), before hosting the 2022 NCAA Division II Super Region I Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 26 in the Sports Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.