JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers picked up three more convincing victories to remain unbeaten following Sunday’s quad meet inside the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats earned a 33-10 win over King (Tennessee) in the first round, before securing a pair of PSAC victories over Seton Hill and Shippensburg to improve to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Pitt-Johnstown defeated the Griffins, 38-3, and Raiders, 44-3, respectively.
Pitt-Johnstown sophomore Oggie Atwood recorded three falls in 4:29 at 285 pounds, while Jacob Ealy, Dillon Keane, Dakoda Rodgers and Matt Siszka earned three victories apiece.
In Sunday’s opener against King, Siszka gave the Mountain an early 3-0 lead with a decision over Rylee Billings at 125, but the Tornado responded with a decision win at 133, and sixth-ranked Christian Small’s 14-3 major decision over Caleb Morris at 141 to go on top 7-4.
However, Ealy, ranked No. 6, dealt Demitri Teddlie a 12-0 major decision loss at 149 that quickly tied it and the Mountain Cats closed it out with six wins in the final seven bouts.
At 157, 11th-ranked Nate Smith gave the lead back to Pitt-Johnstown with a 10-3 triumph over Dallas Boone and Keane, ranked No. 8, dealt David Varner a 17-0 technical fall loss in 5:31 at 165.
After fourth-ranked Brock Biddle pinned Antonio Washington 47 seconds into the 184-pound bout to increase the Mountain Cats lead to 21-7, King got a decision win at 184. First-period falls from Pitt-Johnstown’s Gage Arnold (197) and Atwood (285) wrapped up the 33-10 victory.
In the second match, the Mountain Cats and Griffins split the first two bouts with a pair of decisions. Pitt-Johnstown broke it open with eight consecutive wins.
At 141, Morris took down Joel Cawoski with under 10 seconds left in the third period to secure a 5-3 win, and Ealy won by technical fall at 3:46 over Logan McCoy to give the Mountain Cats an 11-3 advantage.
Smith held off Tyler Alberts 1-0 at 157, and a Keane forfeit win at 165 pushed it out to 20-3.
The Mountain Cats kept it going with Biddle’s tech fall at 2:32 over Luke Ewing and Gage Arnold’s 11-3 major decision over Riley O’Mara at 184.
Rodgers held off Brendan Finnerty 9-6 at 197, and Atwood picked up his second fall of the day when he pinned Sawyer Daugherty 43 seconds into the first period to set the final at 38-3.
The Mountain Cats wrapped up the day by winning 9 of 10 bouts in the victory over Shippensburg.
Pitt- Johnstown broke open a 3-all match with a pair of forfeits at 133 and 141, followed by Austin Lee’s fall in 2:43 in the 157-pound bout and Keane’s fall in 1:54 at 165.
Leading 27-3, Alex Weber scored a 17-0 technical fall over Nyiem Flucas in 5:55 at 174 and Will Small shut out Drake Brenize 5-0 at 184.
Rodgers then won a 9-4 decision at 197, before Atwood made it three pins in three matches to end the day. This round, Atwood needed just 1:56 to pin Dan Schieb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.