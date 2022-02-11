ERIE, Pa. – Needing victories in the final two dual meets of the season to clinch a sixth straight PSAC crown, the No. 13 Pitt-Johnstown wrestling squad ran off six consecutive decisions starting at 133 pounds and ending at 174 to fortify an 18-12 win over No. 6 Gannon on Friday.
Off that run, Pitt-Johnstown built a 15-point lead, highlighted by Jacob Ealy’s 8-2 win over Dominic Means at 149.
The win kept PSAC championship hopes alive for Pitt-Johnstown, now 12-1 on the season.
A win at 19th-ranked Mercyhurst on Saturday would give Pitt-Johnstown a share of its sixth consecutive PSAC dual meet title.
“We had a good run,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “We started slow at 125, but then we won some tight ones, won some overtimes. Gannon’s a good team.
“They were undefeated in the conference. We have a chance to win a share of the conference by winning (at Mercyhurst on Saturday). It was a good win for us, but the job’s not done.
“It’d be nice to come away with a conference championship.”
Gannon took a 3-0 lead with a 3-1 win in in the opener at 125, but the Mountain Cats responded at 133 as Mason Myers built a 3-0 lead after two periods in a 5-3 win over Chase McLaughlin.
At 141, Caleb Morris got a takedown in overtime to defeat Austin Hertzel 5-3.
In a battle of two of the top six-ranked wrestlers in the country at 149, sixth-ranked Ealy earned a convincing decision over second-ranked Means. Nate Smith kept the streak going for the Mountain Cats by climbing out to a 6-3 lead before holding off Nick Young for a 7-6 win at 157.
Dillon Keane’s 8-6 decision over Evan Fisler at 165, before fourth-ranked Brock Biddle (174) used a big third period to erase a two-point deficit and deal Frank Guzzi a 10-6 loss, built the Pitt-Johnstown advantage to 18-3 with just three bouts remaining.
The Golden Knights kept their slim hope alive when as Joey Petrella got a late takedown and a point for riding time in a 4-1 win over Alex Weber at 184.
Gannon needed pins in the last two matches to tie the match, but only picked up two more decisions with a 3-0 decision win at 197 from No. 3 Joel Leise and a takedown in overtime from Freddie Nixon to defeat Oggie Atwood 3-1.
With the loss, Gannon slipped to 8-3 overall.
