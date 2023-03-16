JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – No. 13 East Stroudsburg took both ends of Thursday’s twin bill with 12-2 and 3-1 victories over Pitt-Johnstown at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Pitt-Johnstown is now 6-9 after suffering two losses during its home openers.
In the first game, East Stroudsburg (15-3) struck for a run in the top of the first on a Jack Rothenhausler triple to center, before the Warriors added two more in the fourth to make it 3-0.
The Mountain Cats cut it to 3-2 on Evan Beach’s two-out, two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fourth. East Stroudsburg answered right back with three runs to increase it to 6-2 and added five runs in the seventh.
Devon Boyles added a triple for the Mountain Cats. Ben Briggs (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on six hits over the first 4 2/3 innings.
In the second game, Josh Ulery tripled in the third and scored on Jake Ansell‘s base hit to give the Mountain Cats a 1-0 lead.
Rothenhausler’s two-run homer to left in the top of the fourth highlighted a three-run inning.
Tom Reisinger held the Mountain Cats to one run on three hits in five innings to improve to 3-0, and Mike Yates picked up his second save of the season after allowing just on hits over the final two innings.
Ulery tripled, and Erik Rhodes doubled.
Seth Shuey got the start and surrendered three runs (two earned) in 4 1/3 innings to fall to 0-3.
Taylor Squiric pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings.
