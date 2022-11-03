In the near five decades that Pat Pecora has served as Pitt-Johnstown’s wrestling coach, the Mountain Cats aren’t too accustomed to being behind in dual meets.
Nonconference rival and No. 6 ranked West Liberty, Pecora’s alma mater, earned back-to-back decisions to begin Thursday’s season opener.
The No. 11 Mountain Cats answered with a string of five consecutive victories that put the momentum in Pitt-Johnstown’s favor, on the way to claiming a 28-9 win in front of a packed crowd at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
“This was a huge, huge win,” said Pecora, who is now in his 47th year at the helm of the Mountain Cats. “West Liberty had a bunch of studs coming back; national qualifiers, all-Americans, a national champion. That’s why I’m so proud of our guys. We know we have the talent to beat these good teams.”
The win puts Pitt-Johnstown ahead 16-2 in the series versus West Liberty since 2005, and marks the Mountain Cats’ 10th consecutive season-opening victory, with their most recent defeat in such contests coming to the Hilltoppers in 2012.
West Liberty was also coming off a third-place finish at the NCAA Division II National Championships this past spring.
“We just keep at it,” Pecora said. “Our guys are in great shape. They wrestle the system. It’s that perseverance and intensity. They believe in each other, and they never stop fighting. I love it.”
Despite the Mountain Cats falling in the first two matches of the evening, Pecora said the tone for the meet was set by Pitt-Johnstown’s Treyvon Gray and Byron Daubert, who were both wrestling in their first career matches.
Gray fell 1-0 to No. 1 ranked Cole Laya at 125 pounds, while Daubert, a Forest Hills graduate, dropped a 5-2 decision to national No. 7 Vinny Scollo.
Caleb Morris put the Mountain Cats on the board with a 10-2 major decision win at 141 pounds. Jacob Ealy followed with an injury default at 149 before Nate Smith, Dillon Keane and Alex Weber each earned decision victories, giving Pitt-Johnstown a 19-6 lead.
“I have full faith in all of my brothers,” Smith said. “The momentum shift just means the team is gonna go harder than they already were. You can’t count out West Liberty at any point. They’re a great team. We just kept on fighting.”
At 157, Smith highlighted the Mountain Cats’ victories. After trailing 6-0 just 35 seconds into the first period, Smith rallied to tie the match at 10-all and force overtime.
Smith then recorded a takedown to seal the win, after also having his match stopped on three occasions due to a clock malfunction.
“I wasn’t really expecting it to start like that,” Smith said.
“It’s always discouraging going down, but adversity is our middle name here at UPJ. You gotta wrestle hard for seven minutes. If you can’t wrestle hard for seven minutes, you aren’t gonna win any matches.”
After West Liberty’s Ty McGeary broke the string of Mountain Cat victories with an 8-6 victory in overtime over Brock Biddle, Pitt-Johnstown’s Dakoda Rodgers sealed the meet win with a 5-2 decision over Drake Kendrex.
Mountain Cats sophomore Isaiah Vance finished the night by pinning Francesco Borsellino in 5:21 at 285.
Vance, who sustained an injury during his freshman season, also avenged a loss to Borsellino last year.
“He’s a great opponent,” Vance said. “I knew he was going to push me throughout the match. I had that one step ahead mentality. I knew I just had to keep my feet moving, and that carried me through. I needed one good move, and that got me the win.”
Vance trailed 1-0 through two periods before a reversal put him ahead 2-1. Borsellino countered with a reversal of his own, nearly pinning Vance before a final turn gave Vance the victory, igniting a cheer from the Sports Center crowd.
“We pride ourselves on our conditioning,” Pecora said. “We try to get guys into the third period and keep wearing them down.
“I’ve never seen two big guys move like that. I’m just glad we were able to send this big crowd home happy.”
