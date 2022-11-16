EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – The 11th-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team used three pins and a pair of technical falls to open the PSAC portion of its schedule with a 41-6 victory at East Stroudsburg on Wednesday.
The Mountain Cats, who won nine of the 10 bouts and eight straight, improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the PSAC.
“Overall, it was a good, solid win,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “I was real pleased with the effort.”
At 125 pounds, Trevon Gray got the Mountain Cats off to a 4-0 start with a 12-0 major decision over Josh Jaisonowicz. East Stroudsburg (3-1, 0-1) quickly took the lead when Kelvin Rodriguez-Molina pinned Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert at 5:18 in the 133-pound bout.
At 141, 10th-ranked Caleb Morris answered by pinning Jack Dardia at 1:58 to give Pitt-Johnstown the lead for good at 10-6.
“He looked really good,” Pecora said of Morris. “He put us back on top and we took control from there. After they got a pin, that pin (Morris) set the bar straight again. I think that was crucial.”
No. 2 Jacob Ealy dealt Eric Falleni an 8-1 setback at 149 to start a streak of eight straight wins by the Mountain Cats to finish the match.
A 7-2 win by fourth-ranked Nate Smith over Bryce Parenti and 12th-ranked Dillon Keane’s 7-2 decision over Luke Ciampa at 165 increased the lead to 19-6.
Alex Weber then sealed the victory at 174 for the Mountain Cats when he pinned Robert Burke 26 seconds into the second period to put the match out of reach at 25-6 with three bouts remaining.
Pitt-Johnstown finished strong as No. 12 Brock Biddle recorded his fourth technical fall of the season, 16-0, at 4:24 over Josh Leidig at 184. Dakoda Rodgers won a 17-0 technical fall at 4:54 over Ajay Hiller at 197.
At 285, the Mountain Cats closed out the match when No. 11 Oggie Atwood pinned Thomas Flood at 4:10 to set the final.
“It was a great finish,” Pecora said.
“We got bonus points from Brock, Dakoda and Oggie.”
The Mountain Cats will break for the Thanksgiving holiday and return to the Sports Center to host the Mountain Cat quad meet with Fairmont State, King and Lake Erie on Dec. 3.
