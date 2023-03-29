Nine Westmont Hilltop student-athletes announced their college intentions during a ceremony held at the high school on Wednesday afternoon.
Listed below, in alphabetical order, are the nine student-athletes.
Morgan Allen, Westminster College, tennis
The daughter of Gregory and Cynthia Allen participated in girls tennis, swimming and basketball at Westmont Hilltop. She was captain of both the tennis and swimming teams for four years and was a member of the National Honor Society for six years.
“I chose Westminster College because I love their campus, the people and their value and importance for both athletics and academics,” Allen said. “My mom is a graduate of Westminster. So ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to go to Westminster.”
Samantha Dixon, LaRoche University, softball
The daughter of Sean and Tonya Dixon played softball and was part of the swimming team for the Hilltoppers. She served as a student athletic trainer and was in the Safe Promise Club.
“I chose LaRoche University because I like how the campus is just the right size for me,” said Dixon, a three-year letterwinner in softball and a team captain and four-year letterwinner in swimming. “I also like the surrounding area. I like the structure of their exercise science program along with their facilities. The softball team made me feel like I was a part of the team as soon as I toured.”
Gage Hensel, Westminster College, soccer
The son of Frank and Janille Hensel played varsity soccer and was on the cross country team at Westmont Hilltop.
He won championships in District 6 and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference competition. Hensel is a three-time letterwinner in soccer and a letterwinner in cross country.
“I chose Westminster because it is a smaller school and provides smaller classrooms," Hensel said. "It will let me have more opportunity for one on one with the teacher. I loved the people and teammates at Westminster. They are all very positive and willing to help.”
Gavin Hockenberry, St. Francis University, football
The son of Dan Hockenberry and Carrie Mosorjak played football, hockey and baseball for the Hilltoppers.
“I chose St. Francis because I love the environment there,” said Hockenberry, a four-year letterwinner in all three of his sports.
Hockenberry was MVP in football and baseball twice at Westmont Hilltop. He was the football team's offensive player of the year after compiling 1,750 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022. He will participate in this year’s 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic.
“It really makes me feel at home," Hockenberry said of the St. Francis campus. "I love the coaches and I’m excited about my major (exercise physiology). I’m excited for my journey ahead at St. Francis University.”
Carissa Krall, Waynesburg University, volleyball
The daughter of Rob and Stacey Krall played volleyball and basketball and was in the National Honor Society, student council, SADD, World Language Club and a class officer.
Krall surpassed the 500-kill milestone and broke the school's blocks record that had been set in 2005. She was on the District 6 second team and was an all-LHAC selection who played in the Johnstown vs. Somerset all-star game.
“After meeting Coach (Emily) Grossman and hearing about her program, I did some research on the school, which led me to step foot on the campus,” Krall said. “Once I was there, I felt comfortable. I could just envision my future at Waynesburg.”
Marty Radovanic, Geneva College, football
The son of Marty Radovanic, Melissa Radovanic and Jaimie Steel-Radovanic was a three-year letterwinner in football, a two-year letterwinner in track and field and a letterwinner in baseball at Westmont Hilltop.
“I chose Geneva to pursue a degree in business and continue to play football,” said Radovanic, a recipient of the Westmont Hilltop Football Frank Rolley Award, which is the "ultimate sacrifice award."
Gracie Stratton, Pitt-Johnstown, cheerleading
The daughter of Doug and Lisa Stratton participated in sideline cheer, competition cheer and was in the National Honor Society, student council and the Hope Club.
“I’m going to college to become a special education teacher,” said Stratton, a four-time letterwinner who was a UCA All-American cheerleader, a UCA All-American best jumps award winner and a student of the month.
Eli Thomas, LaRoche University, baseball
The son of Dale and Brittany Thomas played baseball and football for the Hilltoppers.
“The smaller class sizes will give me a better opportunity to learn, and talking to the coaches made me feel like I would be a great fit to the baseball program,” said Thomas, a three-year letterwinner in baseball.
Maximus Zitnay, Mount St. Mary’s University, track and field
The son of Shasta Zitnay competed in track and field, soccer, cross country and tennis at Westmont Hilltop.
“When I went to visit and talked to the coaches and team, it made the decision very easy, as I felt right in place there,” said Zitnay, a four-time letterwinner in soccer and cross country, and a three-time letterwinner entering this track season.
Zitnay is a two-time Altoona Mountain Lion Classic champion and was part of the 2020 District 6 soccer championship team. He was an all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection in soccer and a state qualifier in track and field.
