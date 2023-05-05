Nine student-athletes announced their intention to compete collegiately across six sports during a ceremony at Bishop McCort Catholic High School on Friday.
Lukas Cascino, golf, St. Francis: A team captain in both golf and hockey, Cascino will play under the tutelage of Red Flash coach Derek Tyson in Loretto.
Cascino was the runner-up in the 2021 District 6 Class 2A boys golf tournament and was part of the Crimson Crushers’ second-place finish in this past year’s District 6-2A team competition.
Being able to take his talents to a Division I program was important to the accelerated finance major.
“I worked my whole life towards golf,” Cascino said.
“I’ve been playing since I was like 4 or 5 years old. My dad has taught me everything I know and it means a lot that I can continue at a D-I level.”
Outside of the school’s NCAA designation, Cascino thought that St. Francis was the right choice.
“St. Francis was a good choice for me because it offered a degree I was interested in as well as a good opportunity to continue my golf career,” Cascino said.
Lukas is the son of Chris and Karen Cascino of Johnstown.
Roman Fetzko, baseball, St. Vincent: A letterwinner in football and golf along with baseball, Fetzko was drawn to St. Vincent because it offered a familiar vibe.
“It was a good option for me,” Fetzko said. “The environment is kind of the same as Bishop McCort. I think it would be the best fit.”
Fetzko is listed as a catcher and infielder on the Crimson Crushers’ baseball roster and was a part of the squad’s 2022 District 6-1A championship run. He’ll join a Bearcats team currently skippered by Mick Janosko. Former Johnstown Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn serves as an assistant for the squad, which is 18-16 this season.
Fetzko, the son of Kelly and Robert Fetzko of Johnstown, plans to major in marketing at the Latrobe college.
“I wanted to major in marketing because I like business,” Fetzko said. “My dad, he runs his own business and I kind of want to be like him some day.”
Christian Haberkorn, cross county, Pennsylvania Highlands: With twin brother Connor also joining the Black Bears’ cross country squad, the son of Kim and Tim Haberkorn of Johns- town, noted that being able to compete alongside his brother is a big bonus.
“It’s the best thing in the world,” Christian Haberkorn said.
Christian, who lettered in cross country, track and tennis, plans to major in liberal arts and science, and views the school’s work ethic as an academic advantage.
“The atmosphere, if anything,” Haberkorn said. “It might be small, but it’s hard-working.”
It was also important for Haberkorn to keep the spikes on while continuing his education.
“I felt like cross country was a big part of my life, so I felt that I could carry that for a little while longer,” Haberkorn said. “Run fast. Run hard.”
Connor Haberkorn, cross county, Pennsylvania Highlands: The idea of taking on the challenge of running at the next level was enough for Connor Haberkorn to give cross country the old college try with the Black Bears and their coach Jeff Dick.
“I’ve done it for six years,” he said. “I said, ‘Why not try it in college?’ ”
When asked where being able to compete with his brother, Christian, on the same squad ranked, Connor, who also lettered in cross country, track and tennis, already had a spot on the podium ready.
“The best part,” he said.
Connor, who plans to major in cyber security, looked at the ability to work in smaller classes as a plus.
“I favor small class sizes, and a closer relationship with other students,” he said.
Ben Haslett, esports, St. Francis: Joining the Red Flash esports squad as an “Overwatch” player, Haslett was drawn to the Loretto campus for a number of reasons.
“The opportunities that the school gave me, they have really good facilities, especially their esports facility,” Haslett said.
“It’s outstanding. The campus life seems amazing there. Just all of the opportunities they give people, just seems right.”
On top of esports, Haslett competed as a member of the McCort-Carroll Catholic football team and also competes on the Crimson Crushers’ track and field squad.
“I used to play it a long time ago, then I came back to it when they came out with a new one,” he said. “I just felt like it was my craft and I could do good in it and help the team.”
Haslett will join an esports squad led by Ethan Wingard.
Ben is the son of Tammy Haslett of Johnstown.
His major at St. Francis will be exploratory studies.
Ryan Jaber, esports, St. Francis: Jaber, who also plays tennis and football while at Bishop McCort, saw the university’s proximity to home and its chemistry program as key factors in his college choice.
“It’s close to home,” Jaber said. “I sound like a momma’s boy, but if I ever need to go home, I’ll be close. It has a lot of the things I like. I love chemistry and they have a great program up there.”
Like Haslett, Jaber will also be joining Wingard’s program to play “Overwatch.”
“I’d say I’m a pretty good player,” Jaber said.
The future chemistry major at St. Francis mentioned another game that the team competes in as part of his skill set.
“I’m really good at ‘Super Smash Bros.’, but that’s about it,” the son of Ernie and Andrea Jaber of Westmont, said.
Brennan Karalfa, golf, PennWest Clarion: A letterwinner in golf and hockey while at the Osborne Street school, Karalfa took a lot of factors into consideration before pointing his academic compass northwest of Johnstown.
“I picked Clarion because I really liked the campus size and I liked the team,” Karalfa said.
“The coach, I met him and he was really nice to me. I think it’s a good opportunity for me to grow as a golfer and as a person.”
The son of Amy and Jed Karalfa of Johnstown, Brennan’s path to collegiate golf took a rapid pace.
“I just started golfing three years ago,” Karalfa said. “I didn’t start very good, but I made a lot of progress. I think if I can just keep working harder and harder, that it’ll get better for me.”
Karalfa, who is looking to major in finance/accounting, was the runner-up in this past year’s District 6 Class 2A boys golf tournament and was part of the Crimson Crushers’ second-place finish in the District 6-2A team championship this past September.
Andrew Pakstis, football, St. Vincent: Pakstis, a letterwinner in basketball and tennis along with football, noted that there was a lot that he liked when it came to Aaron Smetanka’s Bearcats program.
“I went there earlier, the program was really good,” Pakstis said. “The coaches were really good. The academics are good. I did a tour of their weight room and all of their facilities pertaining to football, and that was a really good fit for me.”
The chance to play collegiately for St. Vincent, which went 5-5 this past season, was one that may not have materialized had Pakstis not rejoined football during his junior season.
“I didn’t play ninth or 10th grade. I got back into it and it was one of the best decisions I ever made,” Pakstis said. “I played 11th and 12th grade, I really enjoyed it and I’m glad I could continue in college.”
Pakstis, the son of Andrew M. and Miriam Pakstis of Central City, has chosen engineering as his major at St, Vincent.
Autumn Ricketts, softball, Penn State New Kensington: In joining Mike Marsili’s Lions squad, Ricketts is making good on a dream to keep playing a sport that she’s loved since an early age.
“I played softball since third grade,” Ricketts said. “It’s always been a part of my life, so I don’t think I could see myself not playing softball.”
The daughter of Valerie and Patrick Carfley, of Westmont, Ricketts’ choice became clear when she toured the Westmoreland County campus.
“I just thought it was a great opportunity,” Ricketts said. “I wanted to play softball in college my whole life. When I toured the campus, I fell in love with it.”
Ricketts, who plans to major in early childhood education, swatted three homers in 2022.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
