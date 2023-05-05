From left at the table, Bishop McCort Catholic seniors Christian Haberkorn, Connor Haberkorn, Autumn Ricketts, Ryan Jaber, Ben Haslett, Lukas Cascino, Roman Fetzko, Andrew Pakstis and Brennan Karalfa announced their respective intentions to compete at the collegiate level as Bishop McCort Athletic Director Michael Bako watches during a ceremony at the school on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown, Pa.