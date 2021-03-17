STATE COLLEGE – Nine Big Ten wrestlers carry No. 1 seeds into the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which begin Thursday and will conclude on Saturday at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center.
Iowa paces the Big Ten with four top-seeded wrestlers in Franklin Regional alumni Spencer Lee (125 pounds) and Michael Kemerer (174), Jaydin Eierman (141) and Alex Marinelli (165).
Lee, a two-time national champion, is 30-0 during his Iowa career. Eierman transferred from Missouri, where he wrestled in three National Championships.
“We want to be our strongest at the end of the year,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said earlier this month after his team won its second straight Big Ten championship. “And wherever you’re at in the bracket – whether it’s the No. 1 seed or anywhere else you’re placed – go do your job, and do it at a high level.”
Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso (149), Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (157), Penn State’s Aaron Brooks (184), Michigan’s Miles Amine (197) and Minnesota’s Gable Stevenson (285) will wrestle as No. 1 seeds.
Ten Hawkeye wrestlers earned bids to this year’s championships, marking the most of any Big Ten team: No. 4 Austin DeSanto (133), No. 12 Max Murin (149), No. 5 Kaleb Young (174), No. 12 Nelson Brands (184), No. 5 Jacob Warner (197) and No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (285).
Murin (4-3), a two-time PIAA champ at Central Cambria, battles Indiana’s Graham Rooks (4-5) in the first round.
Lee, Eierman and Kemerer won conference championships earlier this month.
Including Brooks – the 2019 and 2020 Big Ten champion at 184 – nine Nittany Lions head to St. Louis in search for national titles at their respective weight classes: No. 23 Ryan Howard (125), No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (133), No. 2 Nick Lee (141), No. 12 Brady Berge (157), No. 23 Joe Lee (165), No. 3 Carter Starocci (174), No. 15 Michael Beard (197) and No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet (285).
Nick Lee earned a fifth-place finish at the NCAAs in 2017 and 2018. Bravo-Young placed eighth at the NCAAs in 2018. He also claimed the Big Ten title this year at 133.
Minnesota will also have nine wrestlers travel to the NCAA Championships. No. 15 Patrick McKee (125), No. 23 Boo Dryden (133), No. 28 Marcos Polanco (141), No. 14 Michael Blockhus (149), No. 6 Brayton Lee (157), No. 24 Andrew Sparks (165), No. 24 Jake Allar (174) and No. 17 Owen Webster (184) join Stevenson for the Golden Gophers.
Stevenson won the heavyweight title at the recent Big Ten Championships.
The first and second rounds begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. The quarterfinals open at 11 a.m. on Friday, and the semifinals start at 3 p.m. The medal round will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the championship bouts start at 7 p.m. The tournament will be broadcast on ESPNU.
