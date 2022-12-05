Nine area players earned spots on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association 2022 all-state team announced on Monday.
Three players in Class 1A and six players in Class 2A received the recognition.
In Class 1A, Conemaugh Township middle hitter Hannah Swank, Shade senior middle hitter Jenna Muha, and Berlin Brothersvalley junior middle hitter Lynndee Ickes were named all-state.
In Class 2A, Bedford junior setter Laney Lafferty, Chestnut Ridge senior middle hitter Belle Bosch, Somerset senior middle hitter Shawna Walker, Central Cambria senior middle blocker Mikalah Kim, Forest Hills sophomore outside hitter Mya Colosimo and Forest Hills sophomore libero Lia Konchan were selected.
A two-time all-state selection, Swank helped Conemaugh Township capture its first WestPAC championship and earn a District 5 1A title. The Indians beat Bishop Canevin for the program’s first state playoff victory and finished 22-2 overall, with a 20-match winning streak.
"Hannah, one of her biggest strengths is she really knows the game of volleyball, physically as well as mentally," said Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank, Hannah's mother. "She can read (the play). She knows where the players are going to hit defensively. She's able to see that and pass up a ball when she's hitting."
Hannah Swank had 321 kills, 209 digs, 40 blocks and 38 aces this season.
"She observes before she hits the ball. Blocking-wise, she's been very well," Coach Swank said of Hannah. "Her timing, when it comes to the mental aspect, she's a phenomenal player. She's always in the gym. She works hard.
"We're always proud as a program when we have players coming from Conemaugh Township and earning all-state," Laura Swank said.
Shade’s Muha finished her career with a school-record 1,443 kills. This season, the 6-foot middle hitter had 568 kills, 259 digs, 105 blocks and 46 aces. Muha had 12 double-doubles and one triple-double.
“Jenna was a great leader on the team and has been all four years,” Shade coach Emma Spinelli said. “She’s competitive and good to work with. She put in extra effort with playing travel. Definitely well-deserved.
“She was always trying to be a play-maker,” Spinelli added. “She always tried to find the weak spots or open spots on the court. She always had a purpose. It was never just to get the ball over the net.”
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ickes had 286 kills, 47 blocks, 112 digs and 10 aces.
“She was all-state last year,” Mountaineers coach Corey Will said. “Lynndee is a six-position player who not only led us offensively, but she also very much led us defensively with her serve-receive and her digs. She’s the type of player who wants the volleyball, especially when the moment is big.”
Bedford’s Lafferty had 546 assists, 81 service points, 51 kills, 30 blocks, 70 digs. The Bisons went 14-7.
“She is one of the most hard-working, goal-oriented people that I’ve ever been associated with,” Bedford coach John Porta said. “She’s passionate about the sport and loves being a part of the team. She’s at 975 career assists and 98 aces for her career. Well-rounded player.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Bosch, a multi-sport standout, had 1,203 kills, 770 digs, 523 blocks and 114 aces in her career. A two-time all-state selection, Bosch was part of the Lions’ District 5 championship team in 2020.
“She’s a phenomenal athlete,” Chestnut Ridge coach Kayla Morgart said. “She has a hard work ethic and the drive to want to be there. She still treats everybody equally. She is a team player.
“She can work the ball. She can hit the 10-foot line. She can work around two or sometimes three blockers. She’s just as good on defense as she was on offense. For being a taller girl, she has fast feet and she was able to read the other team’s offense and pick up tips that they were throwing and different angles they were hitting.”
Somerset’s Walker was part of a 20-2 team that defeated Chestnut Ridge in the District 5 Class 2A title match for the Golden Eagles’ 12th district title and first since 2018.
Central Cambria’s Kim had 255 kills and 130 blocks this season and the 6-1 blocker finished her career with 515 kills and 238 blocks.
“She came into this season ready to win,” Central Cambria coach Alicia Huber said. “She provided really good leadership this year. She did really well with encouraging other girls and being the leader on our team – motivating people when we were down, and scoring big points for us too.”
Forest Hills’ Colosimo had 404 kills, 258 digs, 46 assists and 14 blocks. Konchan had 339 digs and 42 assists, as the Rangers went 15-4.
“These two play year-round. They push themselves,” Forest Hills coach Cassie Layman said. “They work hard with high level teams. Both play for the Ridgetop Volleyball Club.
“They are very focused at practice, very driven. They know the process of what we need to do as a team to put us in the best chance to reach our goals. Both of them are developing really good leadership roles on the court. They’re great girls to coach. Great kids all around.”
