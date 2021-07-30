Let there be lights. The line could be applied to Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ role as host in the official opener of the 76th AAABA Tournament.
As champion of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, Paul Carpenter will debut as the tournament’s night game host at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. The opener will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night following a host of pregame activities.
“Big opening night game, first time in Paul Carpenter’s history,” PCCA manager Dave Sheriff said. “We’ve won the regular-season championship five times and just never have been able to get over that hump to get that night game.”
Actually, Paul Carpenter had a dominant 2020 season, going 26-2, then sweeping through six postseason games to claim the franchise’s first JCBL title. But the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 AAABA Tournament, so PCCA missed the night-game experience.
This year, Sheriff’s team repeated both as regular-season and JCBL playoff champion.
“As a team, we’re all excited because it’s our first time being in the night game,” said Paul Carpenter catcher Sam Contacos, the local league MVP and batting champion (.474) from Wabash Valley College. “We’re all hyped. We’re really pumped. We can’t wait to go out and represent Johnstown.”
Paul Carpenter has done a nice job representing the city in previous tournaments as the Johnstown-2 host of the day games at the Point.
PCCA had a dramatic run to the 2016 AAABA Tournament title game before falling to another upstart in the Zanesville Junior Pioneers.
Once again as the Johnstown-2 team in 2017, Paul Carpenter returned to the tournament title game, but lost to New Orleans. PCCA also made tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019.
Paul Carpenter, with Dave Sheriff’s son Tayler as the general manager, has built a consistent winner in both the JCBL and the tournament.
“The recruiting end of it started with Tayler being in the college ranks, knowing how to evaluate talent and getting them to come our way,” Dave Sheriff said. “As soon as you have success in the tournament and the regular season, guys just want to start flocking your way.”
Paul Carpenter’s roster has representation from programs throughout the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference such as Pitt-Johnstown, Indiana (Pa.), California (Pa.), Clarion, Gannon and NCAA Division II College World Series team Seton Hill. Schools such as St. Vincent, Wabash Valley, Pitt-Greensburg, Washington & Jefferson, Westmoreland Community College, Allegany and John Carroll University also appear on the roster.
“By knowing the guys from previous games and playing against them since I was 7, and knowing a lot of these kids that went to my high school, just the bond that we have is special,” said second baseman Connor Bannias, a California (Pa.) player. “Everybody is able to connect, blend together, and at the end of the day, we all have each other’s backs and that makes us stronger on and off the field as a winning baseball team.”
Paul Carpenter went 24-4 during the regular season this summer and was 6-1 in two JCBL playoff series. The lone postseason blemish was in Game 2 of the championship series against runner-up Martella’s Pharmacy.
“We’re a pretty close group,” said Paul Carpenter’s Ben Mongelluzzo, the local league Pete Vuckovich Award winner as top pitcher.
“We play for each other,” said Mongelluzzo, who, like the 1982 American League Cy Young winner Vuckovich, also is a Clarion University product. “We know what we have to do. No one is too selfish about getting their job done and doing something for the team.”
The team-first approach will enable Paul Carpenter to play under the lights in the AAABA Tournament.
“It’s huge,” said right-handed pitcher Bryan Layton of Clarion University.
“Hearing about how big this tournament is – this is only my second year here – hearing about it being a huge thing down here. ... Getting it taken away last year because of COVID stunk. But we’re back and ready to go.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
