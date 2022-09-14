ALTOONA, Pa. – Matt Gorski went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Kyle Nicolas tossed 5 2/3 scoreless frames as Altoona blanked Reading 8-0 on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Liover Peguero smashed his 10th home run of the season in the third inning for Altoona. Lolo Sanchez later hit his fifth home run to spark a two-out rally in the eighth inning. The two shots give Altoona 138 home runs on the season, three shy of the franchise record of 141 set in 2005 with four games to play.
Gorski picked up two RBIs in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded single off Andrew Baker. He would knock home another run on an RBI single in the eighth inning. Endy Rodriguez had another two-hit, two-RBI day for the Curve, with an RBI single in the seventh and an RBI double in the eighth. Nick Gonzales added an RBI double in the eighth inning for his second hit of the day.
Nicolas finished the day one out shy of matching his season-long outing. He struck out six batters with one walk and five hits. Nick Dombkowski struck out three batters in 1 1/3 hitless innings before Austin Roberts punched out three batters in two hitless innings. It was the fifth shutout victory of the season for the Curve.
Peguero stole two bases in the contest, putting Altoona at 156 on the season, three shy of the franchise record of 159 set in 2014.
With an Erie extra-inning victory over Richmond, Altoona remains 3.5 games out of a playoff spot with just four games to play, meaning an Erie victory or Altoona loss on Thursday will eliminate the Curve from playoff contention.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at 6 p.m. Thursday night. The Curve will send right-hander Quinn Priester to the mound.
