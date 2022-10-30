Katie McCombie, 8, of Nicktown won the national title in her division in the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run final round on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
McCombie was among four finalists who participated in the age 7-8 softball division during the event held in conjunction with the first two games of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.
According to statistics provided by her mother, Adele McCombie, Katie scored 840 points in the finals to earn the top spot in the age 7-8 softball division while representing the Washington Nationals franchise.
Three other finalists included second-place Rachel Kyranakis, of Hoschton, Georgia (Tampa Bay Rays); third-place Piper Wade, of Dayton, Ohio (Cincinnati Reds) and fourth-place Alivia Amato, of Cold Spring, New York (Philadelphia Phillies).
Thirty-six participants ages 7 to 14 competed in the finals, with four in each of the divisions of the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run.
Major League Baseball streamed the finals in all divisions in baseball and softball live on MLB.com on Sunday morning.
“It was awesome, so fun and exciting,” Adele McCombie said in a text on Sunday afternoon.
A third-grade student at St. Nicholas Catholic School in Nicktown, Katie McCombie initially won a local competition in the Pitch, Hit & Run program and earned a spot in a regional held this summer at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
She placed first in the regional event and had to wait to see if her score was among the final four out of the winners of 18 regionals held at major league ballparks throughout the country.
Her score held up and Katie was headed to Houston, where her family participated in a Friday night watch party and then attended the second game of the World Series on Saturday before she competed on Sunday.l
