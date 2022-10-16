Katie McCombie, 9, will be competing in the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run national finals during the World Series on Oct. 30.
McCombie will be acknowledged at Game 2 of the series for placing in the top four out of 18 regional competitions across the country.
Katie won her local competition over the summer and finished first in the regional competition held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
McCombie is the daughter of Mark and Adele McCombie, of Nicktown. She is a third-grade student at St. Nicholas Catholic School in Nicktown.
The school is planning a special send off for McCombie on Oct. 27.
